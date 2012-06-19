JAKARTA, June 19 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- PERTAMINA EXPECTS TO ADD OIL FROM OVERSEAS FIELDS

State oil and gas firm PT Pertamina expects to get additional oil output of between 28,000 to 29,000 barrels per day from oil fields overseas. The firm is eyeing acquisitions of oil fields in Kazakhstan, Algeria, Iraq and Russia, said company executive Mohammad Husen. (Investor Daily p.9)

- GENTING OIL TO START EXPLORATION IN KASURI BLOCK

Genting Oil Kasuri Pte Ltd, a subsidiary of Malaysia's Genting Bhd, will start exploration in the Kasuri block in Papua in September, said Indonesia's deputy energy minister Rudi Rubiandini. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday as Greek election results helped boost investor confidence, easing the fear of Europe's currency bloc breaking up amid the lingering euro zone debt crisis.

* The Nasdaq advanced on Monday, propelled by a rally in Apple and other big-cap tech stocks, but fears Europe's debt crisis is in danger of worsening limited broader gains.

* Asian shares slipped on Tuesday as a post-Greek election relief rally quickly ran out of steam, with rising Spanish and Italian bond yields signalling that European leaders still have much to do to contain the euro zone debt crisis.

* Brent crude prices fell on Monday to 16-month lows as pressure from the broad euro zone debt crisis and fading expectations for coordinated central bank action erased gains derived initially from the pro-bailout election result in Greece.

* Latin American currencies mostly firmed on Monday on hopes that Greek political parties were close to forming a coalition that backs an international bailout, ending months of political paralysis at the center of Europe's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed higher on Monday after Greece's pro-bailout parties won closely-watched elections over the weekend, preventing the euro zone debt crisis from escalating and reviving risk appetite.

