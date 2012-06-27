JAKARTA, June 27 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- SEMEN GRESIK SEES REVENUE, SALES RISE

PT Semen Gresik, Indonesia's biggest cement maker, sees 2012 revenues at 19 trillion rupiah, a rise of 15-16 percent year-on-year, with sales expected to reach 22.4 million tonnes, up 13-14 percent from last year, said CEO Ahyanizzaman. (Investor Daily p.1 & Kontan p.3)

- PELINDO TO DEVELOP THREE NEW PORTS

State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia II plans to build three new ports in Jakarta, Sorong and Batam, for a total of 52.6 trillion rupiah, in the next two years, said CEO RJ Lino. (Investor Daily p.6)

- GOVT SEES TOTAL INVESTMENT IN 2013 TO GROW BY 38 PCT-GOVT

The government sees total investment in 2013 at 390.3 trillion rupiah, up 38 percent from this year's target of 283.5 trillion rupiah, said Azhar Lubis, deputy chairman of Indonesia's Investment Coordinating Board. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

- INTILAND TO WORK ON NEW PROJECTS WORTH 4 TRLN RPH IN JAKARTA

Intiland Development, a mid-sized Indonesian property developer, plans to spend up to 4 trillion rupiah for two new projects in Jakarta, that include apartments and office buildings, said corporate secretary Theresia Rustandi. The firm also plans to develop hotels in 23 locations across the country within the next three years. (Kontan p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares were flat and the euro pressured on Wednesday as investors seemed convinced a European summit this week will fail to take concrete action to solve the euro debt crisis, with Germany staunchly opposed to sharing the region's debt burden.

* Stocks in Thailand and Indonesia eked out small gains on Tuesday after three straight losing sessions as investors bought recently beaten down energy-linked shares buoyed by a rebound in oil prices.

* Major U.S. stock indexes bounced back on Tuesday, but trading was light with the outlook clouded by doubts before yet another summit to tackle the European debt crisis.

* Brent oil futures jumped 2 percent to top $93 a barrel on Tuesday, widening its premium against U.S. crude as a growing strike by oil workers in Norway tightened North Sea supplies.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday, supported by rising exports and concerns that drought in the United States could damage the soybean crop and limit global supplies of edible oils.

------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0013 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1319.99 0.48% 6.270 USD/JPY 79.41 -0.13% -0.100 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.6211 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1571.33 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE 79.38 0.03% 0.020 DOW JONES 12534.67 0.26% 32.01 ASIA ADRS 113.56 0.42% 0.48 ------------------------------------------------------------- *For outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

($1 = 9440.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)