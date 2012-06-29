JAKARTA, June 29 Following is a list of events
- PERTAMINA TO START CRUDE TERMINAL CONSTRUCTION IN 2013
Indonesia's state run energy firm Pertamina expects to start
constructing a centralized crude terminal in East Kalimantan,
worth up to $600 million, in early 2013, said MR Sihombing, a
general manager said. The terminal will have a total storage
capacity of 25 million barrels of oil. (Investor Daily p.9 &
Kontan p.14)
- SUPREME ENERGY TO BUILD THREE GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS
Power firm PT Supreme Energy will develop three geothermal
power plants with a capacity of between 200 to 300 megawatts
each, in West Sumatera, South Sumatra and Lampung, said CEO
Triharyo Indrawan Soesilo. (Investor Daily p.9)
- DAYAINDO TO SPEND $250 MLN FOR COAL TERMINAL AND SMELTER
Coal miner PT Dayaindo Resources International
plans to build coal terminal worth $150 million in Belang Belang
and a nickel smelter with an investment of $100 million in
Cilegon, Banten, said CEO Sudiro Andi Wiguno. (Investor Daily
p.13 & Kontan p.4)
- VIETNAM EYES INVESTMENT IN COAL SECTOR
Vietnam is considering investing in Indonesia's coal sector
in order to meet its domestic growing demand, as the country
looks to build more power plants, said Edy Putra Irawady, a
deputy chief economic minister. (Investor Daily p.20)
- CITA MINERAL PLANS TO BUILD $400 MLN BAUXITE SMELTER
Cita Mineral Investindo, an Indonesian bauxite
miner, plans to develop a bauxite smelter with a total
investment of up to $1 billion in West Kalimantan, said Yusak
Lumba Pardede, the company's corporate secretary, adding that
the firm expects to complete the project in 2015. (Kontan p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares and the euro were pressured on Friday as
European leaders argued over how to ease borrowing strains in
Italy and Spain and stop the euro zone debt crisis spreading,
with investors fearful of U.S. reaction to the deadlock.
* Indonesian stocks retreated from a five-week high on
Thursday while Philippine shares lost earlier gains to end
slightly lower amid broad-based selling in energy linked stocks
following a slip in global oil prices amid worries about euro
zone crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell on Thursday but pared back sharp losses
late in the session on talk of progress by European leaders in
easing the region's debt crisis, while a Supreme Court ruling
upholding a landmark healthcare law hit large health
insurers.
* Crude oil futures fell as much as 3 percent on Thursday,
and are on track for the worst quarterly performance since the
2008 financial debacle, on worries that an EU summit will not
find durable solutions to the euro zone crisis, stifling global
growth prospects.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Thursday to
their lowest level this week, as investors awaited the outcome
of a European leaders' summit that is unlikely to produce
concrete measures to solve the region's debt crisis.
------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0012 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1329.04 -0.21% -2.810
USD/JPY 79.28 -0.16% -0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.5717 -- -0.012
SPOT GOLD 1551 0.02% 0.250
US CRUDE 78.37 0.88% 0.680
DOW JONES 12602.26 -0.20% -24.75
ASIA ADRS 115.11 0.25% 0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
