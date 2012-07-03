JAKARTA, July 3 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
- CONSTRUCTION SPENDING IN H1 REACHS 70 TRLN RPH-ASSOC
The Indonesia's Contractor Association (AKI) said it would
find it difficult to achieve the government's construction
spending target of 150 trillion rupiah ($16 billion) as until
June the spending only reached 70 trillion rupiah, or only 46
percent of the total target, said Chairman Sudarto. (Investor
Daily p.6)
- UNITED TRACTORS REVISES DOWN 2012 SALES
PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy
equipment provider, revised down its 2012 sales target to 8,500
units from earlier 9,500 units over concern that coal miners
will pare back investments due to falling coal prices, said
corporate secretary Sara K. Loebis. (Investor Daily p.14)
- GOVT TO SPEND 7 TRLN RPH FOR INALUM TAKEOVER
The government plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah to finance
the takeover of PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum),
scheduled for 2013, said Hadiyanto, director general for state
assets at the finance ministry, adding the plan will be financed
through the state budget of 2012 and 2013. (Investor Daily p.20
& Kontan p.19)
- BSD TO SPEND 1.7 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION
Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai will
spend 1.7 trillion rupiah in 2012 to finance its new residential
and commercial projects in Surabaya, East Java and Samarinda,
East Kalimantan and acquire more land in Sumatera, South
Sulawesi, and Tangerang, the outskirt of Jakarta, said director
Hermawan Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.23)
- BUMI RESOURCES RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT PLUNGES AT $62,871
Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals reported net
profit in the first quarter of this year dropped to $62,871 from
$37 million at the same period last year, due to higher
financial costs, which rose to $14.2 million, and a decline in
production. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
-DOMESTIC TEXTILE SALES IN H1 SEEN DOWN 30 PCT---ASSOC
Indonesia's textile sales are expected to decline 20-30
percent to between 33.5-36 trillion rupiah in the first half of
this year, said Ade Sudrajat, head of Indonesia's Textile
Association (API). (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
-CAR SALES IN JUNE REACH 100,000 UNITS
Indonesia's domestic car sales reached 100,000 units in
June, up from 95,000 units in May, said a source in automotive
industry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- MATAHARI GETS 1.22 TRLN RPH LOAN
Indonesian retail firm PT Matahari Department Store
has secured loans totaling 1.22 trillion rupiah from
PT Bank CIMB Niaga, PT Standard Chartered Bank Indonesia and PT
Bank International Indonesia, that will be used to refinance
debt, said director Miranti Hadisusilo. (Kontan p.3)
- GADING DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR $44.8 MLN IPO IN JULY
Real estate developer PT Gading Development is planning to
sell 4 billion shares in initial public offer in July, priced at
105 rupiah per share. PT Andalan Artha Advisindo (AAA) Sekuritas
is the underwriter. (Kontan p.12)
- WIKA BOOKED $804 MLN CONTRACTS IN FIRST HALF 2012
State-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya
has booked new contracts worth 7.54 trillion rupiah ($803.84
million) up to June 2012, growing 20.7 percent from last year,
corporate secretary Natal Agrawan Pardede says. (Media Indonesia
p.8)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Jakarta composite index rose 0.41 percent with
Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Monday, with
Philippine and Singapore stocks hovering around their highest in
almost two months, as investors cheered moves by European
leaders to shore up the region's troubled banks.
* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data
around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the
protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the
Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile
economy.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise
contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as
a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to
boost the economy.
* Oil prices edged lower on Monday as weak manufacturing
data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced
concerns about slowing economic growth and its threat to demand
for petroleum.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a one-month high
on Monday, driven by a stronger demand outlook for palm oil as a
worsening U.S. drought could further tighten global oilseed
supplies.
* U.S. corn futures surged 3 percent on Monday and soybeans
hit their highest price since 2008 as a worsening U.S. Midwest
drought eroded yield prospects and a large soybean export sale
showed importers growing anxious over shrinking supplies.
-----------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0020 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1365.51 0.25 3.35
USD/JPY 79.43 -0.06 -0.05
US 10YR 1.59 0.09 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1595.49 -0.07 -1.19
US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37 -0.31
DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07 -8.70
ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26 0.31
FTSE 100 5640.64 1.25 69.49
------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
