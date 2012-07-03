JAKARTA, July 3 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- CONSTRUCTION SPENDING IN H1 REACHS 70 TRLN RPH-ASSOC

The Indonesia's Contractor Association (AKI) said it would find it difficult to achieve the government's construction spending target of 150 trillion rupiah ($16 billion) as until June the spending only reached 70 trillion rupiah, or only 46 percent of the total target, said Chairman Sudarto. (Investor Daily p.6)

- UNITED TRACTORS REVISES DOWN 2012 SALES

PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, revised down its 2012 sales target to 8,500 units from earlier 9,500 units over concern that coal miners will pare back investments due to falling coal prices, said corporate secretary Sara K. Loebis. (Investor Daily p.14)

- GOVT TO SPEND 7 TRLN RPH FOR INALUM TAKEOVER

The government plans to spend 7 trillion rupiah to finance the takeover of PT Indonesia Asahan Aluminium (Inalum), scheduled for 2013, said Hadiyanto, director general for state assets at the finance ministry, adding the plan will be financed through the state budget of 2012 and 2013. (Investor Daily p.20 & Kontan p.19)

- BSD TO SPEND 1.7 TRLN RPH FOR EXPANSION

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai will spend 1.7 trillion rupiah in 2012 to finance its new residential and commercial projects in Surabaya, East Java and Samarinda, East Kalimantan and acquire more land in Sumatera, South Sulawesi, and Tangerang, the outskirt of Jakarta, said director Hermawan Wijaya. (Investor Daily p.23)

- BUMI RESOURCES RECORDS Q1 NET PROFIT PLUNGES AT $62,871

Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Minerals reported net profit in the first quarter of this year dropped to $62,871 from $37 million at the same period last year, due to higher financial costs, which rose to $14.2 million, and a decline in production. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

-DOMESTIC TEXTILE SALES IN H1 SEEN DOWN 30 PCT---ASSOC

Indonesia's textile sales are expected to decline 20-30 percent to between 33.5-36 trillion rupiah in the first half of this year, said Ade Sudrajat, head of Indonesia's Textile Association (API). (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

-CAR SALES IN JUNE REACH 100,000 UNITS

Indonesia's domestic car sales reached 100,000 units in June, up from 95,000 units in May, said a source in automotive industry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- MATAHARI GETS 1.22 TRLN RPH LOAN

Indonesian retail firm PT Matahari Department Store has secured loans totaling 1.22 trillion rupiah from PT Bank CIMB Niaga, PT Standard Chartered Bank Indonesia and PT Bank International Indonesia, that will be used to refinance debt, said director Miranti Hadisusilo. (Kontan p.3)

- GADING DEVELOPMENT PLANS FOR $44.8 MLN IPO IN JULY

Real estate developer PT Gading Development is planning to sell 4 billion shares in initial public offer in July, priced at 105 rupiah per share. PT Andalan Artha Advisindo (AAA) Sekuritas is the underwriter. (Kontan p.12)

- WIKA BOOKED $804 MLN CONTRACTS IN FIRST HALF 2012

State-owned construction company PT Wijaya Karya has booked new contracts worth 7.54 trillion rupiah ($803.84 million) up to June 2012, growing 20.7 percent from last year, corporate secretary Natal Agrawan Pardede says. (Media Indonesia p.8)

* Jakarta composite index rose 0.41 percent with Southeast Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Monday, with Philippine and Singapore stocks hovering around their highest in almost two months, as investors cheered moves by European leaders to shore up the region's troubled banks.

* Asian shares inched up on Tuesday as manufacturing data around the world highlighted the drag on growth from the protracted euro zone debt crisis, raising expectations for the Federal Reserve to take further steps to underpin the fragile economy.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Monday, shaking off a surprise contraction in U.S. manufacturing, which some investors took as a signal the Federal Reserve will take more forceful actions to boost the economy.

* Oil prices edged lower on Monday as weak manufacturing data from the United States, Europe and China reinforced concerns about slowing economic growth and its threat to demand for petroleum.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a one-month high on Monday, driven by a stronger demand outlook for palm oil as a worsening U.S. drought could further tighten global oilseed supplies.

* U.S. corn futures surged 3 percent on Monday and soybeans hit their highest price since 2008 as a worsening U.S. Midwest drought eroded yield prospects and a large soybean export sale showed importers growing anxious over shrinking supplies.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.51 0.25 3.35 USD/JPY 79.43 -0.06 -0.05 US 10YR 1.59 0.09 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1595.49 -0.07 -1.19 US CRUDE 83.44 -0.37 -0.31 DOW JONES 12871.39 -0.07 -8.70 ASIA ADRS 119.27 0.26 0.31 FTSE 100 5640.64 1.25 69.49 ------------------------------------------------------------

