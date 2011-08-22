(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Aug 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- BAKRIE BROTHERS PLANS $117m IN DEBT-REFINANCING BONDS

Bakrie Brothers will issue rupiah 1 trillion ($117 million) in bonds in the fourth quarter of 2011 to refinance short-term debts, chief financial officer Eddy Soeparno told Investor Daily on Friday. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)

- SEMEN GRESIK FORECASTS PRODUCTION UP 42 PCT BY 2015

Semen Gresik , Indonesia's largest cement maker by output, forecasts production increasing 42 percent in four years, helped by the construction of a new factory every year, corporate secretary Sunardi Prionomurti said. (Jakarta Globe p.b2)

- SEMEN GRESIK MULLS BUILD FACTORY WORTH $150 MLN IN PAPUA

Cement producer Semen Gresik is planning to build factory worth $150 million in Papua that will have annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto, adding that it is currently doing a feasibility study. (Kontan p.3)

- BAKRIE BROTHERS TO PITCH POWER PLANT DEAL WITH JAPANESE INVESTORS

Bakrie Brothers is looking to Japanese investors in order to get funding from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), to build a power plant project in West Java. The estimated project cost is $2 billion. (Kontan p.4)

- JASA MARGA TO BUILD UP TO 202 KM TOLL ROADS BY 2013

Toll road operator, Jasa Marga, plans to add 150-202 kilometer toll roads by 2013 by acquiring existing abandoned toll roads that will need a total investment of 20 trillion Indonesian rupiah, said CEO Frans Sunito. (Kontan p.4 and Investor Daily p.6)

- GARUDA PLANS IPO FOR 3 UNITS

Indonesia's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia is preparing an initial public offering (IPO) for three of its units. The units include Citilink, Aerowisata and Garuda Maintenance Facility, and are scheduled for 2013 to 2014, said Elisa Lumbantoruan, the company's finance director. (Kontan p.4)

- BAJAJ AUTO INDONESIA TO BUILD FACTORY WORTH $150 MLN IN 2013

Sole agent of India's motorcycle brand Bajaj Auto Indonesia plans to build factory in 2013 with total investment of around $150 million, said CEO Tomotaka Ishikawa, adding that the new factory is expected to produce between 80,000-100,000 units per year. The firm reported January to July sales have reached 15,000 units up from 7,200 units at the same period a year earlier. (Investor Daily p.8)

- GOVT TO OFFER SIX PROJECTS WITH PPP SCHEME

The government plans to offer six projects, most likely from the ministry of public works, under public private partnership scheme said Gita Wirjawan, the chairman of investment coordinating board (BKPM), adding that it expects to get investors in 2012. (Kontan p.20)

- BARA KUTAI ENERGI TO SPEND $750 MLN FOR EXPANSION

Energy company Bara Kutai Energi plans to spend $750 million for investment, mostly to build a nickel plant in Central Sulawesi, that will require a total investment of $600 million over three years, said Edi Permadi, the company's director. (Investor Daily p.9)

- INCO TO SPEND $1.5 BLN TO BOOST PRODUCTION

Nickel producer International Nickel Indonesia plans to spend $1.5 billion by 2016, as it seeks to boost annual production to 120,000 tonnes from current output of 72,500 tonnes, said CEO Tony Wenas. (Investor Daily p.13)

- BII RECORDS H1 NET PROFIT UP 13 PCT AT 367 BLN RPH

Bank International Indonesia ) recorded net profit of 367 billion rupiah in the first half, up 13 percent compared with 326 billion rupiah a year earlier as outstanding credits were up 26 percent to 59.5 trillion rupiah, said CEO Rahardja Alimhazah. (Investor Daily p.21)

- PP ISSUES BONDS WORTH 150 BLN RPH

State-owned construction firm Pembangungan Perumahan has offered medium-term notes worth 150 billion rupiah on Aug. 18/19 with 2 years tenure that will be used to finance its 2011 capital expenditure of 400 billion rupiah, said Betty Aryana, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

- SUMALINDO REPORTS 118.19 BLN RPH LOSS IN H1

Timber company Sumalindo Lestari Jaya reported a net loss of 118.19 billion rupiah in the first half compared to a loss of 75.97 billion rupiah a year ago according to data obtained by the paper. The firm also recorded sales of 170.61 billion rupiah, down 57 percent from same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are set for a soft open on Monday, as a resurgence of fears of the U.S. falling back into recession and Europe's continuing debt problems weighed on investors and sent stocks falling.

* Indonesia , the region's best performer this year, suffered its biggest fall in two weeks on Friday, tumbling 4.4 percent, with banks in particular hit. Astra International , Indonesia's largest auto distributor, was among top turnover stocks.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* Wall Street ended a fourth week of losses on a down note on Friday as most buyers left the market before the weekend on growing fears of another U.S. recession and destabilization in Europe's financial system.

* Brent crude oil futures lost more than $1 in early Asian trade on Monday, as the U.S. dollar rose.

* Malaysian palm oil futures eased to a one-week low on Friday, as uncertainty clouding the global economic outlook offset expectations of improving demand for the vegetable oil. -----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2316 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1123.53 -1.5% -17.120 USD/JPY 76.83 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0675 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1861.8 0.55% 10.150 US CRUDE CLc1 81.84 -0.51% -0.420 DOW JONES 10817.65 -1.57% -172.93 ASIA ADRS 118.58 -0.89% -1.06 -------------------------------------------------------------

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia Inco sees lower nickel output in 2011 Japan to give $809 mln climate aid to Indonesia-Pt Carbon Indonesia tin royalty moves support prices, economy key Indonesia 2012 white sugar output may miss target Indonesia's Bumi Resources Q2 net up 20 pct