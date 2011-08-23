(Adds press digest)

- GARUDA TRAINING INDONESIAN PILOTS TO REPLACE FOREIGNERS, AVOID MORE STRIKES

Garuda Indonesia , the nation's flag carrier, has inaugurated 23 new pilots from a flight school in Bali in a bid to hire locally, Emirsyah Satar, the president director said. (Jakarta Globe p.4)

- NUSANTARA SETS SIGHTS ON WATER PORTS IN $250M INVESTMENTS

Construction company PT Nusantara Infrastructure plans to construct sea ports this year as part of its $250 million investment expansion in water projects, Bernadus Djonoputro, managing director said. (Jakarta Globe p.b2)

- KUWAIT FIRM PRESSES FOR ADDITIONAL INCENTIVES TO BUILD REFINERY

Kuwait Petroleum asked for non-tax financial incentives before it proceeds with a $7 billion project for the construction of a second oil refinery in West Java, a senior energy ministry official said. (Jakarta Globe p.b2)

- GARUDA TO DECIDE ON SUB-100 JETS IN Q4

Garuda Indonesia , the nation's flag carrier, will decide in the fourth quarter this year which sub-100 regional jets to procure for contract signing in 2012, President Director Emrisyah Satar said. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- BUKOPIN OFFERS 167 BLN RPH LOAN TO ARTHA KARYA

Indonesia lender Bank, Bukopin is to release working capital loans totaling 167.50 billion rupiah to a subsidiary of real estate development company, Intiland Development . Artha Karya Manunggal Jaya, the business unit, will use the fund to build apartments worth 238 billion rupiah in North Jakarta, Mikrowa Kirana, a director at Bukopin said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Kontan p.10)

- DBS INDONESIA H1 NET PROFIT SOARS TO 206.43 BLN RPH

Lender Bank DBS Indonesia recorded a net profit of 206.43 billion rupiah in the first half, up 601 percent compared to 29.45 billion rupiah a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)

- SENTUL CITY TO SPEND 2 TRLN RPH TO DEVELOP CENTRAL BUSINESS DISTRICT

Property developer Sentul City plans to build a central business district on 60 hectares of land in Sentul, West Java. Total investment of 2 trillion rupiah is scheduled for next year, Adrian Budi Utama, a company director said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.7)

- REKIND WORKS ON $138 MLN PROJECT FROM CONOCOPHILIPS

State engineering firm Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) has signed a co-operation agreement with ConocoPhillips to work a gas plant in South Sumatera. Rekind will handle engineering, supplying and construction projects worth of $138 million in the first quarter of 2013, said CEO M.Ali Suharsono (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- INDONESIA 2012 CEMENT CONSUMPTION SEEN UP 10 PCT

The Indonesia's Cement Association expects domestic cement consumption to grow 10 percent in 2012, driven mainly by property and the government's infrastructure sectors, Chairman Oerip Timuryono said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- KERTAS BASUKI TO RAISE 51.92 BLN RPH FROM RIGHT ISSUE

Paper company Kertas Basuki Rachmat Indonesia plans to sell 774.88 million shares at 67 rupiah per share via a right issue, the company's prospectus said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- GAJAH TUNGGAL TO ADD $25 MLN FOR 2011 CAPEX

Tyre producer Gajah Tunggal will add between $20-$25 million to its 2011 capital expenditure as it seeks to boost production, Catharina Widjaja, the company's director said. (Kontan p.3)

- PERTAMINA FACES 2011 POTENTIAL LOSS UP AT 11.2 TRLN RPH

State oil and mining company Pertamina could face potential losses of 11.2 trillion rupiah, up from 6.9 trillion rupiah last year due to public service obligations, M. Harun, company spokesperson said.(Kontan p.13)

- MULTISTRADA ACQUIRES RUBBER PLANTATION WITH JAPANESE INVESTORS

Plantation company Multistrada Arah Sarana has teamed up with Japanese investors to acquire 33,000 hectares of rubber plantation in East Kalimantan, MASA president director, Pieter Tanuric said. The acquisition costs $5,000-7,000/hectares and Multistrada will own 51% of the joint-venture. (Investor Daily p.10)

($1 = 8542.500 rupiahs) (Reporting by Michael Taylor, Rin Hindriyati and Andjarsari Paramaditha)