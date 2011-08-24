(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Aug 24 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- TPPI FILED FOR BANKRUPTCY BY TWO NETHERLANDS-BASED FIRMS

Petrochemical company Trans Pacific Petrochemical Indotama, has been filed for bankruptcy by two Netherlands-based companies Agro Capital and Agro Global Holding, for failure to pay debts. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)

- BORNEO READY TO SUPPLY DEMAND FOR COKING COAL

Borneo Lumbung Energi and Metal , Indonesia's only listed coking coal miner, is boosting its production and distribution capabilities to meet rising demand from across Asia, Geroad Jusuf, the company spokesman said. He added that the firm has spent 75 percent of its $200 million capital expenditure budget for this year, to buy heavy equipment. (Jakarta Globe p.b2)

- FREEPORT, UNION AGREE TO EXTEND LABOR CONTRACT TALKS

Mining giant Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold and its workers in Indonesia, have extended negotiations over contract terms until Friday, a union official said. (Jakarta Post p.14)

- REKIND WINS EPC PROJECT WORTH $1 BLN IN MALAYSIA

State engineering firm Rekayasa Industri (Rekind) won an engineering, procurement, and construction project to build a fertilizer factory in Sabah, Malaysia, said CEO M. Ali Suharsono. The project is worth $1 billion and a joint venture with Japanese Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- ADIRA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BOND

Automobile financing company Adira Dinamika Multi Finance plans for second bond issuance worth 1.5 trillion rupiah on the fourth quarter of 2011. It aims to disburse more financing, said ADMF CEO Stanley Setia Atmaja. The firm has appointed Mandiri Sekuritas, Standard Chartered Securities Indonesia and CIMB Securities Indonesia to act as underwriters. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- INDOFOOD REPORTS H1 NET PROFITS UP 12 PCT

The world's largest instant noodle maker Indofood Sukses Makmur announced it recorded net profits of 1.58 trillion rupiah in the first half, up 12 percent compared to the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)

- LONDON SUMATRA H1 NET PROFITS JUMP 112 PCT TO 886.25 BLN RPH

Palm oil producer London Sumatra Indonesia reported net profits of 886.25 billion rupiah in the first half of 2011, up 112 percent compared to the previous year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.14)

- BUKIT ASAM TO BUY 30 PCT SHARES IN RAILWAY LINE PROJECT

Coal miner Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam plans to acquire 30 percent stake in a 270-kilometer railway construction project in South Sumatera, said Achmad Sudarto, the company's corporate secretary. The project worth $1.8 billion and currently 97.5 percent owned by Adani Global, a unit of Adani Enterprises . (Kontan p.4)

- BARA KUTAI ENERGI EYES ACQUIRING MARTABE GOLD MINE

Bara Kutai Energi is considering the acquisition of the Martabe gold mine in North Sumatera, Edi Permadi, a director at the mining firm said. The gold mine is currently controlled by Hong Kong listed firm G-Resources Group . (Investor Daily p.9)

- KRAKATAU STEEL SETS IPO FOR ITS UNIT IN 2012

Steel producer Krakatau Steel plans to launch an initial public offering (IPO) for its Krakatau Wajatama unit in the first half of 2012, said deputy CEO Wawan Herwawan. It will use all IPO proceedings for expansion. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks look set for solid gains on Wednesday as global markets were spurred by speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will take further measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, gained more than 1 percent on Tuesday. Astra International , Indonesia's largest auto distributor, and Bumi Resources , Asia's biggest thermal coal exporter, were among top turnover stocks.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks shot 3 percent higher on Tuesday on speculation Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke this week would signal new help for the economy, giving investors hope a four-week rout was nearing an end.

* Oil rose on Tuesday along with equities on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve might indicate fresh stimulus measures later this week, with oil also drawing support from fighting in Libya and disrupted Nigerian exports.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a one-week high on Tuesday on firmer commodity and equity markets, although uncertainties in global economic outlook continue to weigh on sentiment. -----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2358 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1162.35 3.43% 38.530 USD/JPY 76.66 -0.05% -0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.1582 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1836.49 0.37% 6.840 US CRUDE CLc1 85.57 0.15% 0.120 DOW JONES 11176.76 2.97% 322.11 ASIA ADRS 122.58 3.20% 3.80 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

IN THE NEWS, REUTERS INDONESIA (Click on Indonesia cbank says forex reserves at $124.5 bln Indonesia may issue global sukuk, max $1 billion ANALYSIS-Tin set to re-test record highs on China demand Raids halt Indonesia Tiaka oilfield production Indonesia raises 830 bln rph in sukuk auction, below target Vietnam sells 300,000T rice to Indonesia in new deal Indonesia's Adaro buys 75 pct stake in coal company (Reporting by Michael Taylor, Rin Hindriyati and Andjarsari Paramaditha)