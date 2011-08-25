(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Aug 25 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- EUROPE SLOWDOWN MAY HIT PALM OIL EXPORTS

Indonesia may fall short of attaining its palm oil export target this year, should a slowing European economy drag down demand, the head of the country's palm group said. (Jakarta Globe p.b1)

- BPMIGAS OFFERS ADDITIONAL SUPPLY TO PGN

Oil and gas regulator BPMigas has offered 110 million standard cubic feet per day in additional gas supply from the Grissik field in South Sumatra, operated by US-based ConocoPhillips, to state gas distributor PGN, spokesman Gde Pradnyana said. (Jakarta Post p.13)

- TAX RECEIVER MUST DEPOSIT MINIMUM 10 PCT OF PLANNED INVESTMENT: GOVT SAYS

The Indonesian government will ask firms that may potentially get tax holiday benefits, to make deposits of a minimum 10 percent of its planned investment in an Indonesian bank, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo. The funds cannot be taken out of the bank until projects are up and running, he added. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- DANAMON GETS SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR RIGHT ISSUE

Lender Bank Danamon has won shareholder approval to sell 1.16 billion new shares at 4,300 rupiah per share through a right issue schedule on September 12. It expects to raise 4.99 trillion rupiah, said Vera Eve Lim, the bank's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Investor Daily p.21)

- STANDCHART BANK RECORDS H1 NET PROFIT OF 329.39 BLN RPH

Indonesia branch of Standard Chartered Bank, reported net profits of 329.39 billion rupiah in first half, up from 29.98 billion rupiah at the same period last year. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5)

- FORTY SOUTH KOREAN FIRMS READY TO INVEST IN INDONESIA

Forty South Korean firms are ready to build factories in Indonesia with total investment of 8 trillion rupiah to support an integrated steel project worth of $2.84 billion, Wawan Hernawan, Krakatau Steel's deputy vice corporate communications said. The facilities will be built in Cilegon, Banten by a joint venture of South Korea Pohang Steel and Iron Company (Posco) and Indonesia's Krakatau Steel , he added. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.8)

- INTRACO TO ACQUIRE COAL MINE WORTH $200 MLN

Heavy equipment distributor Intraco Penta will spend more than $200 million to acquire a coal mine, said CEO Petrus Halim. It expects to complete the deal by end of this year. The firm plans a right issue to finance the plan. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- MALINDO FEEDMILL TO PAY FINAL DIVIDEND OF 23 RPH PER SHARE

Animal feed company Malindo Feedmill plans to pay a final dividend of 38.99 billion rupiah, or 23 rupiah per share. The payment is scheduled for Sept. 29. (Kontan p.4)

- BANK PUNDI EXPECTS TO RAISE 498 BLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Lender Bank Pundi Indonesia plans rights issue to raise 498 billion rupiah from selling 4.98 billion new shares scheduled for next month, said CEO Gandhi G. Putra. (Kontan p.4)

- HUTAMA KARYA PLANS TO GO PUBLIC NEXT YEAR

State construction firm Hutama Karya plans to float 40 percent of its shares during an initial public offering (IPO) scheduled for next year, said Ari Widiyantoro, the company's corporate secretary. It expects to raise up to 1 trillion rupiah that will be used to finance number of power plant projects. (Investor Daily p.14)

- CENTRAL OMEGA EXPECTS TO RAISE 983 BLN RPH FROM RIGHT ISSUE

Mining company Central Omega Resources plans to sell 983.7 million shares via right issue at a price of 1,000 rupiah per share and expects to raise 983 billion rupiah, said Feni Budiman, the company's director. It will use the proceeds to develop nickel smelting plant worth 4-5 trillion rupiah in Morowali, Sulawesi. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian stocks are set for a cautious open despite gains on global markets on Thursday amid speculation the U.S. Federal Reserve will not deliver hoped-for signals of further measures to stimulate the world's biggest economy.

* Indonesia's main stock index , the region's best performer this year, slipped almost 1 percent on Wednesday, with foreign outflows of $57 million, adding to a combined $291 million in the previous three sessions, Thomson Reuters data showed.

For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Wednesday as investors bought beaten-down financial shares and unloaded gold, but tech stocks could fall on Thursday after late news about Apple's Steve Jobs stepping down as CEO.

* Brent oil prices edged higher in choppy trading on Wednesday, but U.S. prices slipped as traders weighed expectations for the eventual return of Libyan oil exports against a surprise dip in crude inventories in the United States.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged lower on Wednesday on an uncertain global economic outlook and weaker commodity markets although hopes for strong export data curbed losses. -----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2324 GMT -----------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1177.6 1.31% 15.250 USD/JPY 77.01 0.08% 0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2941 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1745.94 -0.26% -4.610 US CRUDE CLc1 85.44 0.33% 0.280 DOW JONES 11320.71 1.29% 143.95 ASIA ADRS 120.92 -1.35% -1.66 -------------------------------------------------------------

