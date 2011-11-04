JAKARTA Nov 4 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- PAKUWON JATI TO RAISE 1.36 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Pakuwon Jati , an Indonesian property firm, said it plans a right issue to raise up to 1.36 trillion rupiah ($151.5 million) to buy a majority stake in smaller rival PT Elite Prima Hutama this year, said the firm in a statement. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- JAN-OCT COAL EXPORTS REACH 250 MLN TONNES

The Indonesia's Coal Mining Association reported coal exports from January to October reached 250 million tonnes and it is on target to reach 280 million tonnes by the end of this year, while coal output may reach 340-350 million tonnes, said its chairman Bob Kamandanu. (Investor Daily p.9)

- MULTISTRADA AIMS TO RAISE 1.53 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Multistrada Arah Sarana , Indonesia's No.2 tyre maker, plans to raise up to 1.53 trillion rupiah via a rights issue by selling 3.06 billion new shares at 500 rupiah per share, with the funds to be used to expand its business into plantations, the firm's said in a statement. (Investor Daily p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday on hopes Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a euro-zone bailout but investors remained cautious over a confidence vote later in the day in the Greek parliament.

* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro, which could destabilize global markets.

* Indonesia index, fell 1.18 percent on Thursday as investors concerns over Greek debt issue. Jakarta's benchmark is now back in positive territory for the year, up about ercent.

* Oil prices rose on Thursday as Greece's government backed away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro and a rate cut from the European Central Bank raised hopes for an easing of the region's debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-week high on Thursday, as expectations of lower Southeast Asian output buoyed prices late in the session, with uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis capping gains. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0249 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.15 1.88% 23.250 USD/JPY 77.99 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0717 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1757.14 -0.31% -5.510 US CRUDE CLc1 93.93 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43 ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,975 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)