- PAKUWON JATI TO RAISE 1.36 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Pakuwon Jati , an Indonesian property firm, said it
plans a right issue to raise up to 1.36 trillion rupiah ($151.5
million) to buy a majority stake in smaller rival PT Elite Prima
Hutama this year, said the firm in a statement. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1)
- JAN-OCT COAL EXPORTS REACH 250 MLN TONNES
The Indonesia's Coal Mining Association reported coal
exports from January to October reached 250 million tonnes and
it is on target to reach 280 million tonnes by the end of this
year, while coal output may reach 340-350 million tonnes, said
its chairman Bob Kamandanu. (Investor Daily p.9)
- MULTISTRADA AIMS TO RAISE 1.53 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Multistrada Arah Sarana , Indonesia's No.2 tyre
maker, plans to raise up to 1.53 trillion rupiah via a rights
issue by selling 3.06 billion new shares at 500 rupiah per
share, with the funds to be used to expand its business into
plantations, the firm's said in a statement. (Investor Daily
p.15)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rose and the euro steadied on Friday on
hopes Greece will abandon a proposed referendum over a euro-zone
bailout but investors remained cautious over a confidence vote
later in the day in the Greek parliament.
* U.S. stocks rallied for a second day on Thursday as
Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened
its membership in the euro, which could destabilize global
markets.
* Indonesia index, fell 1.18 percent on Thursday as
investors concerns over Greek debt issue. Jakarta's benchmark is
now back in positive territory for the year, up about ercent.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* Oil prices rose on Thursday as Greece's government backed
away from a proposed referendum on staying in the euro and a
rate cut from the European Central Bank raised hopes for an
easing of the region's debt crisis.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rose to a near one-week high on
Thursday, as expectations of lower Southeast Asian output buoyed
prices late in the session, with uncertainty surrounding the
euro zone debt crisis capping gains.
($1 = 8,975 rupiah)
