- BII PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 4 TRLN RPH IN BONDS

Bank Internasional Indonesia , a mid-size lender, plans to raise up to 4 trillion rupiah ($447 million)via bonds this year that will be used for expansion and working capital. The bank has appointed Bahana Securities, DBS Vickers, HSBC, Indo Premier, Kim Eng and OSK Nusadana to act as underwriters, said CEO Rahardja Alimhamzah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- HOEGH LNG EYES LNG TERMINAL PROJECT IN NORTH SUMATRA

Hoegh LNG Holdings , a Norwegian oil and gas firm, has expressed interest to bid for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) project worth $200 million to build floating storage regasification unit in Belawan, North Sumatra that is expected to start operations in 2013, said deputy energy minister Widjajono Partowidagdo. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- ASTRA SEDAYA TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 3 TRLN RPH NEXT YEAR

Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing unit of Astra International , plans to issue bonds up to 3 trillion rupiah in January 2012 that will be used to boost finance expansion in cars and heavy equipment purchasing, said Gunawan Geniusahardja, a director at Astra International. (Kontan)

- BORNEO LUMBUNG TO BUY BACK SHARES

Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal , a coking coal miner, plans to buy back approximately 5 percent of the company's shares traded in the Jakarta Stock Exchange, using internal cash to stabilize the share price, pending shareholders approval scheduled for December 15, said Geroad P.A. Jusuf, a company director. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden Italy's fund raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new leader.

* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift with the latest headline from Europe.

* Indonesia index, fell 0.14 percent on Monday as concerns over euro zone debt outweighed relatively positive quarterly economic data.

* Brent crude prices rose on Monday to a more than seven-week peak on elevated concerns about Iran's nuclear program and on hopes that a new Greek government will allow Europe to contain its debt crisis.

* alaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near seven-week high on Friday ahead of a long weekend, fuelled by improving risk appetite after Greece said it would abandon a referendum on its debt bailout package.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0249 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1261.15 1.88% 23.250 USD/JPY 77.99 -0.08% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0717 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1757.14 -0.31% -5.510 US CRUDE CLc1 93.93 -0.15% -0.150 DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43 ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 8,955 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)