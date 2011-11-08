JAKARTA, Nov 8 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- BII PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 4 TRLN RPH IN BONDS
Bank Internasional Indonesia , a mid-size lender,
plans to raise up to 4 trillion rupiah ($447 million)via bonds
this year that will be used for expansion and working capital.
The bank has appointed Bahana Securities, DBS Vickers, HSBC,
Indo Premier, Kim Eng and OSK Nusadana to act as underwriters,
said CEO Rahardja Alimhamzah. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- HOEGH LNG EYES LNG TERMINAL PROJECT IN NORTH SUMATRA
Hoegh LNG Holdings , a Norwegian oil and gas firm,
has expressed interest to bid for an engineering, procurement
and construction (EPC) project worth $200 million to build
floating storage regasification unit in Belawan, North Sumatra
that is expected to start operations in 2013, said deputy energy
minister Widjajono Partowidagdo. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- ASTRA SEDAYA TO ISSUE BONDS UP TO 3 TRLN RPH NEXT YEAR
Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing unit of Astra
International , plans to issue bonds up to 3 trillion
rupiah in January 2012 that will be used to boost finance
expansion in cars and heavy equipment purchasing, said Gunawan
Geniusahardja, a director at Astra International. (Kontan)
- BORNEO LUMBUNG TO BUY BACK SHARES
Borneo Lumbung Energi & Metal , a coking coal
miner, plans to buy back approximately 5 percent of the
company's shares traded in the Jakarta Stock Exchange, using
internal cash to stabilize the share price, pending shareholders
approval scheduled for December 15, said Geroad P.A. Jusuf, a
company director. (Kontan)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Asian shares rose on Tuesday, but gains were capped by
concerns that surging bond yields could stifle debt-ridden
Italy's fund raising ability and throw the euro zone deeper into
financial turmoil, while Greece struggled to pick a new
leader.
* U.S. stocks closed a volatile, lightly traded session
slightly higher on Monday, with sentiment continuing to shift
with the latest headline from Europe.
* Indonesia index, fell 0.14 percent on Monday as
concerns over euro zone debt outweighed relatively positive
quarterly economic data.
For prices see <0#.JKSE>, for news see .
* Brent crude prices rose on Monday to a more than
seven-week peak on elevated concerns about Iran's nuclear
program and on hopes that a new Greek government will allow
Europe to contain its debt crisis.
* alaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near seven-week
high on Friday ahead of a long weekend, fuelled by improving
risk appetite after Greece said it would abandon a referendum on
its debt bailout package.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0249 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1261.15 1.88% 23.250
USD/JPY 77.99 -0.08% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0717 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1757.14 -0.31% -5.510
US CRUDE CLc1 93.93 -0.15% -0.150
DOW JONES 12044.47 1.76% 208.43
ASIA ADRS 120.43 0.78% 0.93
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
($1 = 8,955 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)