(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Nov 23 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- INDONESIA SEES 2011 BUDGET DEFICIT AT 1.7 PCT OF GDP

Indonesia's budget deficit in 2011 is seen at 1.7 percent of gross domestic product due to slow government spending, said finance minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan p.2)

- BUKIT ASAM TO BUY BACK UP TO 5 PCT SHARES

State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk plans to buy back up to 5 percent of its shares traded in the Jakarta Stock Exchange, or 115.21 million shares, said Achmad Sudarto, the firm's corporate secretary. Bukit Asam has allocated 2.04 trillion rupiah of internal cash for buy back. The plan is subject to shareholders' approval on Dec. 22 extraordinary meeting. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- PLN TO SPEND 29.42 TRLN RPH TO BUY ELECTRICITY, RENT GENERATOR FROM PRIVATE

State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to spend 29.42 trillion rupiah to buy electricity from private-sector plants and to rent generators in 2012, said Murtaqi Syamsuddin, the company's director. Up to the third quarter 2011 the firm has spent 21.83 trillion rupiah on electricity purchasing, up 19 percent from 18.32 trillion rupiah a year earlier. (Investor Daily p.9)

- SIAM CEMENT, BARITO SEEK $500 MLN FUNDS TO EXPAND PETROCHEM PRODUCER

Thailand's Siam Cement Group and Indonesia's Barito Pacific plan to raise $500 million of funds to finance expansion of Chandra Asri Petrochemical to boost production capacity for ethylene to 1 million tonnes a year from current 600,000 tonnes, said Asri Suhat Miyarso, Chandra Asri's corporate relation officer. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, weighed down by mining and technology stocks after a downward revision of U.S. growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global economy.

* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday, having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing costs in Spain hit another record high.

* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.5 percent on Tuesday as investors picked up consumer stocks, but turnover fell to two-thirds of its monthly average. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk and PT Adaro Energy Tbk led the turnovers, rose 3.82 percent and 2.13 precent, respectively.

For prices see, for news see.

* U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement trading Tuesday after industry data showed an unexpected large drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, against forecast for a modest increase.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell their lowest in more than a week on concerns huge debt burdens in the U.S. and Europe may prove to be unmanageable and stall growth and commodity demand.

---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41 -4.94 USD/JPY 76.94 0.00 0.00 US 10YR 1.92 -0.08 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1700.09 0.02 0.30 US CRUDE 97.69 -0.33 -0.32 DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46 -53.59 ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44 0.49 FTSE 100 5206.82 -0.30 -15.78 --------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)