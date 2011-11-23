(Adds press digest)
JAKARTA Nov 23 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports
which may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)
- INDONESIA SEES 2011 BUDGET DEFICIT AT 1.7 PCT OF GDP
Indonesia's budget deficit in 2011 is seen at 1.7 percent of
gross domestic product due to slow government spending, said
finance minister Agus Martowardojo. (Kontan p.2)
- BUKIT ASAM TO BUY BACK UP TO 5 PCT SHARES
State-owned coal miner PT Bukit Asam Tbk plans to
buy back up to 5 percent of its shares traded in the Jakarta
Stock Exchange, or 115.21 million shares, said Achmad Sudarto,
the firm's corporate secretary. Bukit Asam has allocated 2.04
trillion rupiah of internal cash for buy back. The plan is
subject to shareholders' approval on Dec. 22 extraordinary
meeting. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
- PLN TO SPEND 29.42 TRLN RPH TO BUY ELECTRICITY, RENT
GENERATOR FROM PRIVATE
State utility firm Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) plans to
spend 29.42 trillion rupiah to buy electricity from
private-sector plants and to rent generators in 2012, said
Murtaqi Syamsuddin, the company's director. Up to the third
quarter 2011 the firm has spent 21.83 trillion rupiah on
electricity purchasing, up 19 percent from 18.32 trillion rupiah
a year earlier. (Investor Daily p.9)
- SIAM CEMENT, BARITO SEEK $500 MLN FUNDS TO EXPAND
PETROCHEM PRODUCER
Thailand's Siam Cement Group and Indonesia's Barito
Pacific plan to raise $500 million of funds to finance
expansion of Chandra Asri Petrochemical to boost
production capacity for ethylene to 1 million tonnes a year from
current 600,000 tonnes, said Asri Suhat Miyarso, Chandra Asri's
corporate relation officer. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Asian shares drifted lower on Wednesday, weighed down by
mining and technology stocks after a downward revision of U.S.
growth data raised new concerns about the faltering global
economy.
* U.S. stocks fell for a fifth day in a row on Tuesday,
having lost more than 5 percent over that period as borrowing
costs in Spain hit another record high.
* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.5 percent on
Tuesday as investors picked up consumer stocks, but turnover
fell to two-thirds of its monthly average. PT Bank Mandiri Tbk
and PT Adaro Energy Tbk led the turnovers,
rose 3.82 percent and 2.13 precent, respectively.
For prices see, for news see.
* U.S. crude oil futures extended gains in post-settlement
trading Tuesday after industry data showed an unexpected large
drawdown in crude stockpiles last week, against forecast for a
modest increase.
* Malaysian palm oil futures fell their lowest in more than
a week on concerns huge debt burdens in the U.S. and Europe may
prove to be unmanageable and stall growth and commodity demand.
---------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0009 GMT -----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1188.04 -0.41 -4.94
USD/JPY 76.94 0.00 0.00
US 10YR 1.92 -0.08 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1700.09 0.02 0.30
US CRUDE 97.69 -0.33 -0.32
DOW JONES 11493.72 -0.46 -53.59
ASIA ADRS 111.38 0.44 0.49
FTSE 100 5206.82 -0.30 -15.78
--------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)