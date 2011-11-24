(Adds press digest)
- CIMB NIAGA SETS COUPON UP TO 8.75 PCT ON 1.5 TRLN RPH DEBT
Indonesian lender PT Bank CIMB Niaga Tbk is
considering setting a coupon of between 6.75-8.75 percent on its
bonds offer worth 1.5 trillion rupiah ($165.84 million), aiming
for credit expansion, said CEO Catherine Hadiman. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.5, Kontan p.5 & Investor Daily p.15)
- INDONESIA'S STEEL DEMAND SEEN UP 10-12 PCT NEXT YEAR-ASSOC
The Indonesian Iron & Steel Industry Association sees
domestic demand for steel in 2012 will grow by 10-12 percent on
strong demand from the infrastructure sector, said deputy
chairman Irvan Hakim. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
- JASA MARGA EXPECTS 2012 REVENUES TO GROW BY 11-12 PCT
State toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk sees
2012 revenues will grow by 11-12 percent from its 2011 forecast
of 4.8 trillion rupiah ($530.68 million), said CEO Frans S.
Sunito. The firm plans to spend 6.5 trillion rupiah on capital
expenditure next year to modernise its operations and to finance
new toll road projects. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 &
Investor Daily p.14)
- XL TO SELL 7,000 TOWERS
Telecommunication firm PT XL Axiata Tbk expects to
raise 14 trillion rupiah ($1.55 billion) by selling 7,000
telecommunication towers. It will focus on its core business in
the mobile phone market, said CEO Hasnul Suhaimi. The firm
currently owns more than 9,000 towers. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m2,
Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.13)
* Asian shares fell on Thursday and the euro struggled close
to a seven-week low to the dollar after a botched German bond
sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt
crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic
powerhouse.
* U.S. stocks suffered a sixth straight day of losses on
Wednesday as frustration over the euro zone's debt crisis,
coupled with weak Chinese factory data, further dented investor
sentiment.
* In a choppy session, foreign-led selling pushed Jakarta
stock exchange down 1.3 percent on Wednesday. PT Bank
Mandiri Tbk and PT Astra International Tbk
led the turnovers, fell 2.21 percent and 1.95 precent,
respectively.
* Brent crude futures fell on Wednesday as disappointing
economic data from China, Europe and the United States pressured
oil prices and offset an unexpected sharp drop in U.S. crude oil
stockpiles last week.
* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in
almost two weeks on Wednesday as weak manufacturing survey data
from China and a downward revision of U.S. GDP figure stoked
worries about a slowing global growth.
