- INDONESIA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO REACH 6.6 PCT IN 2011: ADB
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees Indonesia's economy
expanding 6.6 percent in 2011, said Edimon Ginting, senior
country economist ADB Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan
p.4 & Investor Daily p.20)
- GOVT TO OFFER $231.60 MLN AIRPORT PROJECT IN SOUTH BANTEN
IN 2012
The government will open tender for airport project in South
Banten, on the outskirts of Jakarta, in 2012. The project is
worth $213.60 million and is under public private partnership
schemes, said Bastari Panji Indra, director of public and
private cooperation at the National Development Planning
Ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)
- JAN-OCT TYRE SALES REACH 12.73 MLN UNITS-ASSOC
The Indonesia Tyre Producers Association reported domestic
tyre sales from January to October were at 12.73 million units,
the chairman Azis Pane said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- MOTORCYCLE SALES SEEN TO REACH 8.7 MLN UNITS IN 2012
Domestic motorcycle sales in 2012 are expected to reach
around 8.4-8.7 million units, said Yusuke Hori, CEO's Astra
Honda Motor. The firm expects to sell between 4.6-4.8 million
units, about 55 percent of the total market share. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.i8)
- CHANDRA ASRI GETS $150 MLN SYNDICATED LOAN
Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk
secured a $150 million syndicated loan with 7 years
tenure from DBS Bank Ltd, PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk
, PT Bank DBS Indonesia, Standard Chartered Bank
and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation
Limited, that will be used to finance its capital expenditure,
said Suryandi, the company's corporate secretary and investor
relations director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3 &
Investor Daily p.9)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week
lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor
fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit
crunch if funding costs run out of control.
* German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly
a month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a
day after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone
debt crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.
* Jakarta's Composite Index gained slightly by 0.24
percent on Thursday after a disappointing German bond sale
raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis
is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse.
For prices see, for news see.
* Brent crude futures rose $1 to $108.02 a barrel
and U.S. crude futures rose $1 to $97.17 a barrel on
Thursday as tight supply, tensions in the Middle East and a
weaker dollar all helped support oil prices.
* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in two
weeks on Thursday as weak global economic sentiment weighed,
with an unsuccessful German bond sale adding to worries that the
Europe debt crisis was deepening.
-------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG
CHG
S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21% -26.250
USD/JPY 77.21 0.17% 0.130
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.920 -- 0.033
SPOT GOLD $1,693.19 -0.07% -1.160
US CRUDE $96.82 0.68% 0.650
DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17
ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01
--------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)