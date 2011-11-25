(Adds press digest)

JAKARTA Nov 25 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as news stories and press reports which may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- INDONESIA'S ECONOMIC GROWTH TO REACH 6.6 PCT IN 2011: ADB

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) sees Indonesia's economy expanding 6.6 percent in 2011, said Edimon Ginting, senior country economist ADB Indonesia. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.20)

- GOVT TO OFFER $231.60 MLN AIRPORT PROJECT IN SOUTH BANTEN IN 2012

The government will open tender for airport project in South Banten, on the outskirts of Jakarta, in 2012. The project is worth $213.60 million and is under public private partnership schemes, said Bastari Panji Indra, director of public and private cooperation at the National Development Planning Ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- JAN-OCT TYRE SALES REACH 12.73 MLN UNITS-ASSOC

The Indonesia Tyre Producers Association reported domestic tyre sales from January to October were at 12.73 million units, the chairman Azis Pane said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- MOTORCYCLE SALES SEEN TO REACH 8.7 MLN UNITS IN 2012

Domestic motorcycle sales in 2012 are expected to reach around 8.4-8.7 million units, said Yusuke Hori, CEO's Astra Honda Motor. The firm expects to sell between 4.6-4.8 million units, about 55 percent of the total market share. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- CHANDRA ASRI GETS $150 MLN SYNDICATED LOAN

Petrochemical firm PT Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk secured a $150 million syndicated loan with 7 years tenure from DBS Bank Ltd, PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk , PT Bank DBS Indonesia, Standard Chartered Bank and the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, that will be used to finance its capital expenditure, said Suryandi, the company's corporate secretary and investor relations director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.3 & Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Asian shares and the euro both hovered near seven-week lows on Friday as European officials failed to soothe investor fears that the euro zone's debt crisis could trigger a credit crunch if funding costs run out of control.

* German government bond yields hit their highest in nearly a month and world stocks held near 7-week lows on Thursday, a day after a weak debt sale in Berlin fanned fears the euro zone debt crisis is starting to threaten its biggest economy.

* Jakarta's Composite Index gained slightly by 0.24 percent on Thursday after a disappointing German bond sale raised alarm that Europe's ever-worsening sovereign debt crisis is starting to affect even the continent's economic powerhouse.

For prices see, for news see.

* Brent crude futures rose $1 to $108.02 a barrel and U.S. crude futures rose $1 to $97.17 a barrel on Thursday as tight supply, tensions in the Middle East and a weaker dollar all helped support oil prices.

* Malaysian palm oil futures dropped to their lowest in two weeks on Thursday as weak global economic sentiment weighed, with an unsuccessful German bond sale adding to worries that the Europe debt crisis was deepening. -------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0019 GMT----------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT NET CHG

CHG S&P 500 1,161.79 -2.21% -26.250 USD/JPY 77.21 0.17% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.920 -- 0.033 SPOT GOLD $1,693.19 -0.07% -1.160 US CRUDE $96.82 0.68% 0.650 DOW JONES 11257.55 -2.05% -236.17 ASIA ADRS 108.37 -2.70% -3.01 --------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)