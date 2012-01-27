JAKARTA, Jan 27 Following is a list of
- CEMENT PRODUCTION SEEN UP 15 PCT IN 2012 - ASSOC
Indonesia's cement output is expected to reach 60 million tonnes
in 2012, up 15 percent from last year, as demand is seen growing
by 8 percent this year, said Urip Timuryono, chairman of the
Indonesian Cement Association. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor
Daily p.8)
- CENTRAL OMEGA EXPECTS 2012 SALES TO REACH 1.3 TRLN RPH
Nickel ore miner PT Central Omega Resources Tbk sees
2012 sales will reach 1.3 trillion rupiah ($145.01 million), up
more than double from last year, said CEO Kiki Hamidjadja,
adding the firm forecasts its nickel output will reach 3.6
million tonnes this year, up from 1.33 million tonnes last year.
(Jakarta Post p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 & Investor Daily p.15)
- WEST JAVA TO OPEN BIDDING FOR KERTAJATI AIRPORT IN 2012
The West Java administration plans to open tenders for Kertajati
airport in Majalengka worth 8.23 trillion rupiah under a
public-private partnership scheme in the middle of this year,
said deputy transportation minister Bambang Susantono. (Investor
Daily p.6)
- COCOA EXPORTS TO REACH 250,000 TONNES IN 2012 - ASSOC
Indonesia's cocoa exports are expected to reach 250,000 tonnes
in 2012, up 25 percent from last year, as cocoa output is
forecast at between 500,000-550,000 tonnes, higher than last
year's 450,000 tonnes, said Dakhri Sanusi, secretary general of
the Indonesian Cocoa Association (Askindo). (Investor Daily p.7)
- LAGUNA CIPTA TO TURN TO ENERGY
Property developer PT Laguna Cipta Griya Tbk plans to
shift its main business into the oil and gas sector and it will
invite U.S.-based mining firm Saga Group as a strategic partner,
said CEO Alwi Bagir Mulachela. (Investor Daily p.13 & Kontan
p.4)
- ASTRA AGRO SEES 2012 CPO OUTPUT AT 1.3 MLN TONNES
Plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk expects
production of its crude palm oil (CPO) in 2012 will reach 1.3
million tonnes, up 13 percent from last year, said Tofan Mahdi,
the head of public relations. (Kontan p.17)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.5 percent on
Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep
interest rates low for a much longer-than-expected period,
ensuring there will be ample liquidity to help spur growth.
* A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought
to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while
waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks.
* A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering
as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a
possible warning of weakness ahead.
* Crude oil futures rose on Thursday after the U.S. Federal
Reserve said interest rates should remain low well into 2014 and
data showed an increase in orders for U.S. manufactured goods.
* Malaysian crude palm oil dropped 1.2 percent on Thursday
as traders booked profits on slowing export demand, with orders
shifting to top producer and competitor Indonesia.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1318.43 -0.57% -7.620
USD/JPY 77.42 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9453 -- 0.005
SPOT GOLD 1719.49 -0.03% -0.550
US CRUDE 99.72 0.02% 0.020
DOW JONES 12734.63 -0.18% -22.33
ASIA ADRS 125.09 -0.18% -0.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8,965 rupiah)
