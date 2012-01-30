JAKARTA, Jan 30 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
GOVT TO START HIGH SPEED TRAIN CONSTRUCTION IN 2014
The government plans to start constructing a 685-kilometer
Jakarta-Surabaya high speed train project worth $20 billion in
2014 and will invite private sectors to work on the project,
said Bambang Susantono, deputy transportation minister.
(Investor Daily p.6 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i4)
INDONESIA'S 2011 PREMIUM CAR SALES RISE 27 PCT Y/Y
Sales of luxury cars produced by eight premium car brands
were 6,939 units in 2011, up 27 percent from 5,447 units a year
earlier. Sales were led by Mercedes Benz that contributed 53
percent of total market share, followed by BMW with 22 percent
market share, said Yuniadi H Hartono, a spokesman at
Mercedes-Benz Indonesia. (Investor Daily p.7)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's stock market edged up 0.07
percent on Friday as investors hoped for a successful
conclusion to Greek debt talks and awaited data which is
expected to show more strength in the U.S. economy, despite
suffering further foreign outflows.
* Asian shares inched lower and the euro eased from its
highest in more than six weeks on Monday, as markets cautiously
tuned in to a likely debt swap deal for Greece that is crucial
to avoiding a messy default and eyed another a European summit
meeting.
* U.S. stocks trimmed losses to end little changed on
Friday, as investors saw dips in the market as an opportunity to
buy into what has been a strong first month of 2012.
* Brent crude prices rose a second straight day on Friday as
Iran's upcoming parliamentary vote on halting exports to the
European Union kept supply uncertainty in focus and another U.S.
refinery problem helped send gasoline futures surging.
* Malaysian crude palm oil edged up on Friday in thin
trades, lifted by optimism over the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pledge to keep interest rates low although gains were capped by
fears of slowing demand.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 2354 GMT ----------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1316.33 -0.16 -2.10
USD/JPY 76.74 0.09 0.07
US 10YR 1.89 -0.19 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1737.89 0.04 0.69
US CRUDE 99.46 -0.10 -0.10
DOW JONES 12660.46 -0.58 -74.17
ASIA ADRS 125.33 0.19 0.24
FTSE 100 5733.45 -1.07 -61.75
-----------------------------------------------------------
--
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati; Editing by
Neil Chatterjee)