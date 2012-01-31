(Adds digest)

ADIRA TO ISSUE 3.5 TRLN RPH BONDS THIS YEAR

The nation's leading financing firm, PT Adira Dinamika Multifinance Tbk, plans to issue bonds worth 3.5 trillion rupiah ($389.32 million) this year, said CEO Stanley Setiaatmadja. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6)

PELINDO II TO BUILD CONTAINER TERMINAL IN BATAM

State port operator PT Pelindo II plans to build a container terminal in Tanjung Sau Island, Batam, with total investment of up to 7 trillion rupiah ($778.64 million). The terminal is expected to handle around 4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers, said CEO R.J. Lino. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

JASA MARGA SEES 2012 REVENUES UP 10 PCT

Toll road operator PT Jasa Marga Tbk expects revenues in 2012 will reach 5.4 trillion rupiah ($600.67 million), up 10 percent from last year's forecast 4.8-4.9 trillion rupiah, said Reynaldi Hermansjah, the company's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.6)

GARUDA SPENDS 1.8 TRLN RPH TO SPIN OFF CITILINK

Indonesia's flag carrier PT Garuda Indonesia Tbk spends up to 1.8 trillion rupiah to spin off its airline unit Citilink as low-cost carrier in April, said Elisa Lumbantoruan, the firm's finance director. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i5 & Investor Daily p.6)

UNITED TRACTORS RECORDS SALES IN 2011 AT 8,467 UNITS

Heavy equipment provider PT United Tractors Tbk, a unit of PT Astra International Tbk, reported sales in 2011 reached 8,467 units, up 55 percent from a year earlier. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

* Indonesia's stock market fell 1.8 percent on Monday, hitting a two-week low as worries about the prospects of a Greek swap deal and weaker-than-expected U.S. economic growth weighed on the market.

* Asian shares and the euro struggled on Tuesday as stumbling talks on Greek debt restructuring reignited concerns over funding in other highly indebted countries, with markets starting to worry that Portugal might need a second bailout.

* U.S. stocks edged lower on Monday on stalled Greek debt talks, but an afternoon rally cut losses in a sign of the underlying resilience the market has shown early in the year.

* U.S. crude futures ended lower for a second straight session on Monday as stalled Greek debt restructuring talks pulled the dollar up against the euro, prompting investors to pare holdings in risky assets such as oil.

* Malaysian crude palm oil slipped to a five-week low on Monday on slowing demand and investor caution ahead of a likely debt swap deal for Greece that would help the country avoid a messy default.

