JAKARTA, Feb 2 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

PERTAMINA FINDS OIL AND GAS RESERVES IN CENTRAL JAVA

State-controlled oil and gas firm PT Pertamina has discovered a potential 2.75 million standard cubic feet (mmscfd) of gas and 2,546 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in Tiung Biru, central Java, said the chief of its exploration unit Syamsu Alam. (Jakarta Post p.13, Bisnis Indonesia p.9, Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9)

ADARO SEES 2012 NET PROFIT UP 7 PCT

Indonesia's second biggest coal miner PT Adaro Energy Tbk expects net profit in 2012 will reach $620.6 million, up 7 percent from its estimated net profit for 2011, said CEO Garibaldi Thohir. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1, Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13)

INDONESIA MAY IMPORT RICE ABOVE 2 MLN T RICE IN 2012

The government may import more than 2 million tonnes tof rice this year, up from last year's 1.9 million tonnes, as rice output growth is seen at less than 3 percent this year, said Romahurmuziy, the head of the parliament's commission IV. (Investor Daily p.7)

PELINDO TO OPEN BIDDING FOR KALIBARU PORT PROJECT IN FEB

State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia (Pelindo) II will tender for the construction of its Kalibaru port project worth 10 trillion rupiah ($1.11 billion) on Feb. 15, said CEO RJ Lino. (Investor Daily p.6)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent in a choppy session on Wednessday as demand for growth stocks lifted consumer and resource-related shares outperform amid a bout of profit-taking across the region following a rally in January.

* Asian shares and the euro gained on Thursday as global manufacturing data soothed fears about global economies deteriorating on the back of the ongoing euro zone debt crisis, while falling European debt yields also improved sentiment.

* U.S. stocks extended January's rally on Wednesday after upbeat global manufacturing data boosted sentiment and as Greece neared a long-delayed deal with private creditors.

* U.S. crude futures ended lower on Wednesday to settle at $97.61 a barrel on pressure from a government report showing crude and gasoline stockpiles rose sharply last week in the United States.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended largely unchanged on Tuesday after falling near a six-week low as investors fretted about the prospects of weakening demand for the edible oil and uncertainty surrounding the euro zone debt crisis.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0040 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1324.09 0.89 11.68 USD/JPY 76.12 -0.13 -0.10 US 10YR 1.85 0.95 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1746.39 0.15 2.69 US CRUDE 97.49 -0.12 -0.12 DOW JONES 12716.46 0.66 83.55 ASIA ADRS 126.38 1.40 1.74 FTSE 100 5790.72 1.92 109.11 -----------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 8,985 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)