JAKARTA, Feb 3 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- ExxonMobil agrees to increase output at Cepu block-BP Migas

Oil and gas regulator BP Migas said ExxonMobil have agreed to increase oil production at the Cepu block to 27,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year from the current rate of 22,000 bpd. (Jakarta Post p.13 & Investor Daily p.9)

- OIL OUTPUT IN JAN MISSES TARGET-GOVT

Indonesia's oil production in January only reached 886,000 barrels per day (bpd), lower than the government's total target of 950,000 bpd, said Raden Priyono, the chairman of oil and gas regulator BP Migas. (Investor Daily p.9 & Kontan p.14)

- KIMIA FARMA AIMS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE

Pharmaceutical company PT Kimia Farma Tbk, plans to raise up to 2 trillion rupiah ($223.71 million) via a rights issue, scheduled for the first half of this year, said CEO Sjamsul Arifin. (Investor Daily p.13)

- INDONESIA'S 2011 COAL OUTPUT REACH 371 MLN TONNES

Indonesia's coal production in 2011 reached 371 million tonnes, up 34 percent from the previous year, said Edi Prasodjo, director coal mining and development at the energy and mineral resources ministry. He added that in 2011, 246 million tonnes was exported. (Kontan p.14)

- BSD SEES 2012 REVENUES AT 3.16 TRLN RPH

Property developer PT Bumi Serpong Damai Tbk expects net revenues in 2012 to be 3.03-3.16 trillion rupiah ($338.93-353.47 million), up 10-15 percent from the 2011 estimate of 2.75 trillion rupiah, said Hermawan Wijaya, the company's director. (Investor Daily p.13, Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's stock market rose 1.3 percent on Thursday, moving close to around the six-month highs that it reached early last week as upbeat manufacturing data from some nations that boosted hopes for global economic growth and spurred demand for regional big caps such as banks.

* Asian shares and major currencies were stuck in ranges on Friday ahead of key U.S. jobs data, which will offer more clues over the state of the world's largest economy, while Greek debt restructuring talks dragged on.

* U.S. stocks seesawed in a tight range on Thursday as earnings reports drove individual shares, while a drop in jobless claims pointed to a slowly healing labor market before Friday's employment report.

* U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as the previous day's data showing rising crude oil and gasoline stockpiles continued to generate bearish sentiment.

* Malaysian crude palm oil touched a new six-week low on Thursday as the ringgit currency strengthened against the U.S. dollar, making it expensive for refiners to buy feedstock to process at a time when demand has slowed.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0033 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1325.54 0.11 1.45 USD/JPY 76.18 -0.07 -0.05 US 10YR 1.82 0.00 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1757.65 -0.10 -1.74 US CRUDE 96.56 0.21 0.20 DOW JONES 12705.41 -0.09 -11.05 ASIA ADRS 127.22 0.66 0.84 FTSE 100 5796.07 0.09 5.35 -----------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell...

($1 = 8,940 rupiah) (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)