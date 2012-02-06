JAKARTA, Feb 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA

- The statistics bureau will announce Indonesia's fourth-quarter GDP growth figure at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT)

PRESS DIGEST

- MANDIRI 2011 NET PROFIT SEEN UP 29 PCT PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, Indonesia's largest bank by assets, might book 11.9 trillion rupiah ($1.33 billion) in net profits in 2011, a 29 percent increase from the previous year, supported mainly by credit expansion, an executive said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.4)

- SEMEN BATURAJA TO BUILD FACTORY WORTH 2.3 TRLN RPH Cement producer PT Semen Baturaja plans to build a factory worth 2.3 trillion rupiah in south Sumatra that will have an annual capacity of 1.5 million tonnes, scheduled to be completed by early 2013, said corporate secretary Zulkifri Subli, adding the firm will launch an initial public offering (IPO) by selling 20-30 percent of its enlarged capital in the third quarter of this year. (Kontan p.13)

- PERTAMINA EP TO BOOST OIL OUTPUT IN APRIL PT Pertamina EP, a subsidiary of state oil and gas firm PT Pertamina, plans to boost its oil output starting April to reach above 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) after it missed the January output by producing only 123,879 bpd, lower than a 135,000 bpd target, said CEO Syamsu Alam. (Kontan p.14 & Investor Daily p.9)

- TOYOTA JANUARY SALES UP 9 PCT M/M Car manufacturer PT Toyota Astra Motor reported sales in January reached 29,010 units, up 9 percent from 26,720 a year earlier, said CEO Johnny Darmawan. (Investor Daily p.8)

- PEGADAIAN TURNS TO BONDS, LOANS AFTER IPO PLAN REJECTED State pawnshop PT Pegadaian said it would turn to bonds and loans for fundings after the government rejected the company's plan to launch an IPO this year, said finance director Budianto. (Jakarta Post p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index was nearly unchanged on Friday as investors in Asia remained cautious ahead of U.S. employment data that could provide fresh clues on the state of the world's largest economy.

* Asian shares rose on Monday as surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data bolstered investor risk appetite, overshadowing worries about a lack of progress in Greek debt restructuring talks that are vital to containing the euro zone debt crisis.

* A surge in hiring in the world's largest economy last month drove the Nasdaq to an 11-year high on Friday as optimism grew that the labor market is on a steady path to recovery.

* Brent crude prices rose to a near three-month peak on Friday in heavy volume trading after a report showed the U.S. economy in January created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months, fueling hopes of stronger demand in the top petroleum-consuming nation.

* Malaysian crude palm oil closed higher on last minute short-covering on Friday ahead of a long weekend holiday, reversing earlier losses caused by a stronger ringgit currency that has hurt refiner margins as demand slows.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0003 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.9 1.46 19.360 USD/JPY 76.53 -0.1 -0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9259 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1730.99 0.30 5.190 US CRUDE 97.63 -0.21 -0.220 DOW JONES 12862.23 1.23 156.82 ASIA ADRS 128.73 1.19 1.51 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,970 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by XX)