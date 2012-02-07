JAKARTA, Feb 7 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT IS HAPPENING TODAY IN INDONESIA
- The Jakarta Food Security Summit, an event held by
business group Kadin, will discuss food-related issues.
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono scheduled to give a speech at
10 a.m. (0300 GMT)
- The government debt auction results will be announced at
around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT)
PRESS DIGEST
- YAWADWIPA TO ACQUIRE BANK MUTIARA FOR $750 MLN
Private equity firm Yawadwipa Companies said in a statement it
planned to acquire small lender PT Bank Mutiara Tbk
for $750 million and was ready to discuss the plan with state
Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), which currently owns 99
percent of its shares. (Jakarta Post p.13, Jakarta Globe p.b1,
Investor Daily p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.1)
- ASTRA SEDAYA TO RAISE BOND ISSUES TO 5 TRLN RPH
PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing unit of PT Astra
International Tbk, plans to raise the size of its
planned bond issues to 5 trillion rupiah ($556.48 million) from
a previous target of 2 trillion rupiah, after the bonds were
oversubscribed for four times, said a source. (Investor Daily
p.14)
- AKR CORPORINDO SEES NON-SUBSIDISED FUEL SALES UP 50 PCT
PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic chemical
and petroleum products, estimates sales of non-subsidised fuels
in 2011 stood at 2 million kiloliters, a 50 percent increase
from 2010, said director Suresh Vembu, adding the firm plans to
spend $100 million this year to build four or five fuel
terminals in Sulawesi and Kalimantan. (Investor Daily p.15 &
Kontan p.14)
- BNI PROVIDES 4.36 TRLN RPH LOAN TO WASKITA KARYA
State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk has agreed
to provide a 4.36 trillion rupiah loan to state construction
firm PT Waskita Karya that will be spent for new projects, said
BNI director Krishna Suparto. (Jakarta Post p.13, Investor Daily
p.21, Kontan p.5 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)
- UNITED TRACTORS SEES 2012 COAL SALES UP 56 PCT
Heavy equipment manufacturer PT United Tractors Tbk
expects 2012 coal sales to reach 6-7 million tonnes, up 34-56
percent from last year's sales of 4.48 million tonnes, said Ari
Setiawan, the company's investor relations officer. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.m1)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1 percent
on Monday as foreign investors took profits.
* Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a
bailout fund capped the recent strength in Asian shares on
Tuesday, as renewed fears of a messy debt default gave pause to
mounting hopes the global economy is improving.
* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering
questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings
overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a
five-week rally.
* Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to
settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted
heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil
to the highest since November.
* Malaysian crude palm oil closed higher on last minute
short-covering on Friday ahead of a long weekend holiday,
reversing earlier losses caused by a stronger ringgit currency
that has hurt refiner margins as demand slows.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0022 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1344.33 -0.04 -0.57
USD/JPY 76.53 0.03 0.02
US 10YR 1.91 0.48 0.01
SPOT GOLD 1718.55 -0.04 -0.65
US CRUDE 97.23 0.33 0.32
DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13 -17.10
ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41 -0.53
FTSE 100 5892.20 -0.15 -8.87
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 8,985 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)