- The Jakarta Food Security Summit, an event held by business group Kadin, will discuss food-related issues. President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono scheduled to give a speech at 10 a.m. (0300 GMT)

- The government debt auction results will be announced at around 3 p.m. (0800 GMT)

- YAWADWIPA TO ACQUIRE BANK MUTIARA FOR $750 MLN Private equity firm Yawadwipa Companies said in a statement it planned to acquire small lender PT Bank Mutiara Tbk for $750 million and was ready to discuss the plan with state Deposit Insurance Corporation (LPS), which currently owns 99 percent of its shares. (Jakarta Post p.13, Jakarta Globe p.b1, Investor Daily p.13 & Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- ASTRA SEDAYA TO RAISE BOND ISSUES TO 5 TRLN RPH PT Astra Sedaya Finance, a financing unit of PT Astra International Tbk, plans to raise the size of its planned bond issues to 5 trillion rupiah ($556.48 million) from a previous target of 2 trillion rupiah, after the bonds were oversubscribed for four times, said a source. (Investor Daily p.14)

- AKR CORPORINDO SEES NON-SUBSIDISED FUEL SALES UP 50 PCT PT AKR Corporindo Tbk, distributor of basic chemical and petroleum products, estimates sales of non-subsidised fuels in 2011 stood at 2 million kiloliters, a 50 percent increase from 2010, said director Suresh Vembu, adding the firm plans to spend $100 million this year to build four or five fuel terminals in Sulawesi and Kalimantan. (Investor Daily p.15 & Kontan p.14)

- BNI PROVIDES 4.36 TRLN RPH LOAN TO WASKITA KARYA State lender PT Bank Negara Indonesia Tbk has agreed to provide a 4.36 trillion rupiah loan to state construction firm PT Waskita Karya that will be spent for new projects, said BNI director Krishna Suparto. (Jakarta Post p.13, Investor Daily p.21, Kontan p.5 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- UNITED TRACTORS SEES 2012 COAL SALES UP 56 PCT Heavy equipment manufacturer PT United Tractors Tbk expects 2012 coal sales to reach 6-7 million tonnes, up 34-56 percent from last year's sales of 4.48 million tonnes, said Ari Setiawan, the company's investor relations officer. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index fell 1 percent on Monday as foreign investors took profits.

* Greek resistance to the strict conditions attached to a bailout fund capped the recent strength in Asian shares on Tuesday, as renewed fears of a messy debt default gave pause to mounting hopes the global economy is improving.

* U.S. stocks closed slightly lower on Monday as lingering questions about Europe's debt crisis and corporate earnings overshadowed growing optimism about economic growth after a five-week rally.

* Brent oil rose for a fifth straight session on Monday to settle at a six-month high as cold weather in Europe boosted heating fuel demand and pushed the crude's premium to U.S. oil to the highest since November.

* Malaysian crude palm oil closed higher on last minute short-covering on Friday ahead of a long weekend holiday, reversing earlier losses caused by a stronger ringgit currency that has hurt refiner margins as demand slows.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1344.33 -0.04 -0.57 USD/JPY 76.53 0.03 0.02 US 10YR 1.91 0.48 0.01 SPOT GOLD 1718.55 -0.04 -0.65 US CRUDE 97.23 0.33 0.32 DOW JONES 12845.13 -0.13 -17.10 ASIA ADRS 128.20 -0.41 -0.53 FTSE 100 5892.20 -0.15 -8.87 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,985 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)