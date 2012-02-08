JAKARTA, Feb 8 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- HUMPUSS ASSESSES REVENUES AFTER SINGAPOREAN UNIT BANKRUPT Shipping firm PT Humpuss Intermoda Transportasi Tbk is assessing its consolidated revenues after its Singaporean unit was declared bankrupt by the Singaporean High Court, said corporate secretary M. Yayak Iskandar. (Jakarta Post p.14)

- LPEI GETS $100 MLN LOAN FROM JBIC The Indonesian Export Financing Agency (LPEI) has secured loans of up to $100 million from the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) to give export credits to Indonesian companies to buy machineries, goods and services from Japan, said LPEI director Arifin Indra. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6 & Investor Daily p.21)

- WIKA PLANS TO BUILD ASPHALT PROCESSING PLANT IN SULAWESI State construction firm PT Wijaya Karya Tbk will spend 1.5 trillion rupiah ($167.69 million) to develop six asphalt processing plants in Southeast Sulawesi province, said corporate secretary Natal Pardede. The firm said it expects the construction of the first factory, to have an annual capacity of 50,000 tonnes, to begin in 2013 and be completed in 2014. (Bisnis Indonesia p.8)

- INDONESIA MANUFACTURING SECTOR TO GROW ABOVE 7 PCT - GOVT Indonesia's manufacturing sector is expected to grow by above 7 percent this year, boosted by strong investment, said industry minister MS Hidayat. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.8)

- BAKRIE BROS TO DIVEST 40-60 PCT SHARES IN PIPE FABRICATION FIRM PT Bakrie & Brothers Tbk plans to sell 40-60 percent of the shares in its steel pipe fabrication company by mid-2012 to finance infrastructure projects, said finance director Eddy Soeparno. (Kontan p.4)

- TOYOTA EYES $500 MLN INVESTMENT IN INDONESIA Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor Corp is considering boosting its Indonesian investments outside Java island by around $500 million, said Gita Wirjawan, the country's trade minister and investment chief, adding a Toyota executive is scheduled to meet him on Wednesday to discuss the plan. (Kontan p.13)

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended down 0.5 percent on Monday with mild selling pressure because of caution about Greece's protracted debt-restructuring talks.

* Asian shares remained becalmed on Wednesday and the euro edged off an 8-week high as further delay in agreeing on details of a new Greek bailout package tempered the optimism that had driven U.S. stocks and commodities higher.

* U.S. stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but with the outcome of discussions on a bailout package for Greece uncertain, investors are unlikely to make big bets in coming days.

* Brent oil rose slightly on Tuesday and U.S. crude jumped more than 1.5 percent, bolstered by an unplanned outage at a Canadian oil sands plant and optimism about an agreement on Greece's debt problems.

* Malaysian crude palm oil closed higher on last minute short-covering on Friday ahead of a long weekend holiday, reversing earlier losses caused by a stronger ringgit currency that has hurt refiner margins as demand slows.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1347.05 0.2% 2.720 USD/JPY 76.88 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9663 -- -0.011 SPOT GOLD 1745.65 0.04% 0.750 US CRUDE 98.69 0.28% 0.280 DOW JONES 12878.20 0.26% 33.07 ASIA ADRS 128.66 0.36% 0.46 -------------------------------------------------------------

