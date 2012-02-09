JAKARTA, Feb 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

The central bank will announce its benchmark rate after a policy meeting at around 12 p. m. (0500 GMT)

The capital market supervisor Bapepam-LK reported multifinance firms disbursed 245.29 trillion rupiah ($27.65 billion) of financing in 2011, up 32 percent from 186.35 trillion rupiah a year earlier, with 67 percent for consumer financing. (Bisnis Indonesia p.6 & Kontan p.11)

State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I and II plan to spend 5.25 trillion rupiah on capital expenditure this year for expansion, said Robert D. Waloni, director of Angkasa Pura I. The firm will start expanding four airports in Semarang, Banjarmasin, Yogyakarta and Kupang this year. (Investor Daily p.6)

Coal miner PT Resources Alam Indonesia Tbk has spent $7.92 million to acquire four coal mines in East Kalimantan to boost production, said Eric Tirtana, head of investor relations. The firm expects sales in 2012 will reach 6 million tonnes, up from last year's estimated sales of 3.5 million tonnes. (Investor Daily p.13)

Property developer PT Bakrieland Development Tbk plans to sell 30 percent of shares in its toll road unit PT Bakrie Toll Road, in the first half of this year, to boost capital, said CEO Hiramsyah S. Thaib. The firm is currently in final talks with a strategic partner. (Investor Daily p.14)

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index rose 0.84 percent on Wednesday, with commodity related stocks gaining across the region as funds switched into a laggard energy sector amid oil price gains, analysts said. Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah gained 4.6 percent.

* Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as sentiment grew cautious after Greek political leaders said talks would continue to resolve one remaining issue standing in the way of a deal on a bailout package, which is crucial to avoiding a debt default.

* U.S. stocks closed flat in another thinly traded session on Wednesday as Greece remained in a standstill over accepting tough reforms in exchange for a bailout critical to avoiding a chaotic default.

* Brent crude oil futures rose for the seventh straight day on Wednesday, closing at the highest in more than six months on hopes that a deal to bail out debt-strapped Greece was near.

* Malaysian crude palm oil jumped to a near three-week high on Wednesday as the market reopened after a two-day break, tracking broader markets, such as soyoil, ahead of a key U.S. crop report on Thursday.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1349.96 0.22 2.91 USD/JPY 77.06 0.04 0.03 US 10YR 2.01 1.26 0.02 SPOT GOLD 1731.50 -0.11 -1.89 US CRUDE 98.93 0.22 0.22 DOW JONES 12883.95 0.04 5.75 ASIA ADRS 129.61 0.74 0.95 FTSE 100 5875.93 -0.24 -14.33 -------------------------------------------------------------

