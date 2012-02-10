JAKARTA, Feb 10 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories.)

- OCBC NISP AIMS TO RAISE 1 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk plans to raise at least 1 trillion rupiah ($111.79 million) in a rights issue scheduled in the first half of 2012, said CEO Parwati Surjaudaja. (Bisnis Indonesia p.5 & Kontan p.5)

- SEMEN GRESIK SEES 2012 OUTPUT UP 11 PCT Cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk expects production in 2012 will reach 22.1 million tonnes, up 11 percent from 19.8 million tonnes last year. The firm will be ready to operate its two factories in the second quarter of 2012, boosting output by 2.1 million tonnes, said Agung Wiharto, head of public relations. (Kontan p.13)

- CATERPILLAR TO SPEND $150 MLN FOR FACTORY IN BATAM Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc will develop a factory in Batam, an Indonesian island close to Singapore, with a total investment of $150 million. It is expected to start operation by the end of this year, said Clay Thomson, global director governmental affairs. (Kontan p.15)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended down 0.2 percent on Thursday, after falling nearly 1 percent on the day, with late buying of banking and consumer shares such as PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.

* The euro and shares eased on Friday as investors kept a cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect, after Athens struck a deal on fiscal reforms, paving the way for securing a crucial financial aid.

* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.

* Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an unruly default.

* Malaysian crude palm oil slipped on Thursday after rallying the previous day as traders booked profits ahead of the release of two key reports, while uncertainty over the euro zone debt crisis also dampened investors' risk appetite.

--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990 USD/JPY 77.72 0.06% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007 SPOT GOLD 1730.19 -0.05% -0.810 US CRUDE 99.62 -0.22% -0.220 DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51 ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest.

* Stocks to buy or sell... ($1 = 8,945 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by Matthew Bigg)