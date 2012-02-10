JAKARTA, Feb 10 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories.)
- OCBC NISP AIMS TO RAISE 1 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
Lender PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk plans to raise at least 1
trillion rupiah ($111.79 million) in a rights issue scheduled in
the first half of 2012, said CEO Parwati Surjaudaja. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.5 & Kontan p.5)
- SEMEN GRESIK SEES 2012 OUTPUT UP 11 PCT
Cement producer PT Semen Gresik Tbk expects production
in 2012 will reach 22.1 million tonnes, up 11 percent from 19.8
million tonnes last year. The firm will be ready to operate its
two factories in the second quarter of 2012, boosting output by
2.1 million tonnes, said Agung Wiharto, head of public
relations. (Kontan p.13)
- CATERPILLAR TO SPEND $150 MLN FOR FACTORY IN BATAM
Heavy equipment manufacturer Caterpillar Inc will
develop a factory in Batam, an Indonesian island close to
Singapore, with a total investment of $150 million. It is
expected to start operation by the end of this year, said Clay
Thomson, global director governmental affairs. (Kontan p.15)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Indonesia's benchmark stock index ended down 0.2
percent on Thursday, after falling nearly 1 percent on the day,
with late buying of banking and consumer shares such as PT
Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk.
* The euro and shares eased on Friday as investors kept a
cautious view over Greece's debt restructuring prospect, after
Athens struck a deal on fiscal reforms, paving the way for
securing a crucial financial aid.
* U.S. stocks rose modestly for a third straight day on
Thursday after Greece reached a deal to secure a financial
bailout, but investors were cautious after weeks of gains.
* Brent crude oil rose on Thursday for the eighth straight
day, ending at a six-month high, after Greek leaders agreed to
austerity measures to secure a second bailout and avoid an
unruly default.
* Malaysian crude palm oil slipped on Thursday after
rallying the previous day as traders booked profits ahead of the
release of two key reports, while uncertainty over the euro
zone debt crisis also dampened investors' risk appetite.
--------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0030 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1351.95 0.15% 1.990
USD/JPY 77.72 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0295 -- -0.007
SPOT GOLD 1730.19 -0.05% -0.810
US CRUDE 99.62 -0.22% -0.220
DOW JONES 12890.46 0.05% 6.51
ASIA ADRS 129.57 -0.03% -0.04
-------------------------------------------------------------
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
* Stocks to buy or sell...
($1 = 8,945 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati and Aditya Suharmoko; Editing by
Matthew Bigg)