JAKARTA, Feb 14 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.3 percent on Monday following the passage of Greece's austerity bill and amid selective buying of dividend yielding shares and stocks that have strong earnings prospects.

* Asian shares and the euro gained on Monday after Greece came a step closer to securing a much-needed bailout fund and avoiding a messy default, though most of the recent optimism appeared to have been already priced in.

* U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday, putting the S&P 500 on track to bounce back from its biggest one-day loss of the year, as Greece's parliament approved strict financial reforms needed to obtain its latest international bailout package.

* Oil prices rose on Monday after Greece approved austerity measures needed to acquire more aid and avoid default, sparking another round of investor optimism, and as tensions between Israel and Iran reinforced concerns about supply disruptions.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to near three-week high on Monday after Greece passed an unpopular austerity bill that could help avoid a messy default. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1351.77 0.68 9.13 USD/JPY 77.55 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.97 -0.50 -0.01 SPOT GOLD 1718.59 -0.23 -3.90 US CRUDE 100.64 -0.27 -0.27 DOW JONES 12874.04 0.57 72.81 ASIA ADRS 128.33 1.29 1.63 FTSE 100 5905.70 0.91 53.31

-------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)