JAKARTA, Feb 15 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

* GOVT TO REVISE DOWN 2012 GDP

The government may revise down economic growth forecast to 6.5-6.6 percent this year from initial target of 6.7 percent, over concern about global economic uncertainty, said deputy finance minister Anny Ratnawati. (Bisnis Indonesia p.3)

* INDONESIA'S COCOA DEMAND SEEN UP 17 PCT THIS YEAR-ASSOC

The Indonesia's Cocoa Association (Askindo) sees domestic demand in 2012 growing around 17 percent to 280,000 tonnes and some processing firms plan to boost production, said the association's executive secretary Firman Bakri Anom. (Investor Daily p.7)

* ADIRA FINANCE DISBURSED 41.36 TRLN RPH IN LOANS IN 2011

Car and motorcycle financing firm PT Adira Dinamika Multi Finance, a unit of lender PT Bank Danamon Tbk, has disbursed 41.36 trillion rupiah ($4.59 billion) in 2011, up 35 percent from a year earlier, said chief financial officer at Bank Danamon Vera Eve Lim. (Investor Daily p.22)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index retreated 0.3 percent on Tuesday as market players took profits amid concerns about the sovereign debt crisis in Europe.

* Markets consolidated on Wednesday as investors waited on Greece to demonstrate its commitment to deliver harsh reforms in exchange for a vital rescue deal, while European officials scaled back expectations Athens will live up to its promises.

* U.S. stocks erased losses to end little changed on Tuesday after a Greek government source said the conservative party leader was expected to deliver a letter of commitment to the country's international lenders.

* U.S. crude futures fell back in post-settlement trading on Tuesday after the American Petroleum Institute reported domestic crude stocks rose 2.9 million barrels last week, far bigger than a forecast for a 1.5 million barrel rise in a Reuters poll.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to more-than-a-month high on Tuesday, tracking a rally in U.S. soybeans on investor concern that hot, dry weather in South America could hurt production. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0028 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1350.5 -0.09% -1.270 USD/JPY 78.36 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.943 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1720.01 0.05% 0.910 US CRUDE 100.9 0.16% 0.150 DOW JONES 12878.28 0.03% 4.24 ASIA ADRS 128.16 1.15% 1.46 -------------------------------------------------------------

($1 = 9,005 rupiah)