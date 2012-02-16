JAKARTA, Feb 16 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index ended flat on Wednesday
as investors continue to rotate out of some of 2011's winners.
Auto distributor PT Astra International Tbk fell 1
percent on Wednesday and dipped into negative territory on the
year, after surging more than 35 percent last year.
* Asian shares and the euro fell on Thursday, sharply
reversing the previous day's rally as optimism was dashed by
another delay in cementing a crucial bailout for stricken
Greece, underscoring how far away Europe is from resolving its
debt crisis.
* U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday for the third session in
four, with market direction largely dictated by the swings in
shares of Apple, the largest company in the world.
* U.S. crude futures rose on Wednesday as fears of supply
disruptions from Iran and other producers and government data
showing a small drop in inventories boosted oil.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on
Wednesday after exceeding one-month highs in the previous
session on prospects of slowing demand, but losses were limited
by weather concerns in South America .
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0016 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1343.23 -0.54 -7.27
USD/JPY 78.49 0.09 0.07
US 10YR 1.92 -0.73 -0.01
SPOT GOLD 1728.19 0.04 0.74
US CRUDE 101.82 0.03 0.03
DOW JONES 12780.95 -0.76 -97.33
ASIA ADRS 129.57 1.10 1.41
FTSE 100 5892.16 -0.13 -7.71
-----------------------------------------------------------
-
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
(Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana and Rin Hindryati)