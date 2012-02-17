JAKARTA, Feb 17 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (These stories have not been verified by Reuters)

- MITRA ADI PERKASA TO OPEN 300 STORES

Retailer Mitra Adi Perkasa plans to spend 600 billion rupiah to add up to 300 stores to their existing 1,057 outlets, and to increase their brand portfolio by 25 percent, its corporate secretary said. (Jakarta Post p13)

- AHDHI KARYA TO ISSUE 1 TRLN RPH BONDS in Q2

State construction firm Adhi Karya plans to issue 1 trilion rupiah of bonds in the second quarter to refinance its bonds and sukuk, said its CEO. (Investor Daily, p13)

- INCO's NET PROFIT FALLS 24 PCT IN 2011

Miner Vale Indonesia's (INCO) unaudited net profit in 2011 fell 24 percent due to lower sales, said its financial director. (Investor Daily p14).

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index slipped into negative territory for the month as Southeast Asia followed larger regional markets lower amid doubts about a further bailout for Greece. Consumption-related large caps such as Unilever Indonesia and Gudang Garam fell over 2 percent.

* Asian shares rebounded on Friday, as sentiment turned positive on firmer signs euro zone officials would soon approve a long-awaited bailout for Greece to reduce the risk of a disorderly default, while solid U.S. economic data also lent support.

* U.S. stocks ended up on Thursday and the S&P 500 hit a nine-month high, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week.

* U.S. crude futures ended higher for a second straight day on Thursday on worries about Iran supply disruption and hopes that Greece debt bailout deal may finally be agreed next week.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to their highest level in over a month, boosted by dry weather concerns in South America, but the prospect of slowing demand due to Europe's economic woes led the contract to close lower. ----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0043 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1358.04 1.10 14.81 USD/JPY 78.89 -0.01 -0.01 US 10YR 1.98 0.02 0.00 SPOT GOLD 1728.74 0.02 0.34 US CRUDE 102.39 0.08 0.08 DOW JONES 12904.08 0.96 123.13 ASIA ADRS 130.78 0.93 1.21 FTSE 100 5885.38 -0.12 -6.78 ----------------------------------------------------------- -

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rieka Rahadiana; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)