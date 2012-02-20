(Adds digest)
PRESS DIGEST
- BTN PLANS TO RAISE 2 TRLN RPH OF BOND IN 2012
Lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans issuing bonds
worth 2 trillion rupiah ($222.22 million) to help finance its
loan growth target at 25 percent this year, said CEO Iqbal
Latanro. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- INDOFARMA PLANS UP TO 600 BLN RPH OF BOND
PT Indofarma, state-owned pharmaceuticals firm, plans
issuing bonds worth up to 600 billion rupiah for to establish a
new drugs factory this year, said Ahdia Amini, the firm's
corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- SINAR MAS INJECTS FUND TO INSURANCE UNIT IN EAST TIMOR
PT Sinar Mas Multiartha, a financial holding
company controlled by Sinar Mas Group, has injected $10,000 into
its insurance unit Sinar Mas Insurance SA in East Timor to
expand its operation in the country, said Kurniawan Udjaja, a
company director. (Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOTS
* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 1.25 percent on
Friday as investors bought consumer companies and banks in ther
region seeking growth picks as risk appetite improved.
* Markets jumped on Monday as policy easing by China and
prospects for Greece to clinch a second bailout fund buoyed
investor appetite for riskier assets, sending U.S. crude up
nearly $2 a barrel and Asian shares up nearly 1 percent.
* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed
cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for
Greece's bailout plan to be approved.
* Brent crude futures rose on Monday to above $121 a
barrel, the highest in eight months, as Iran cut supply to
Britain and France, while a policy easing by China and hopes for
a Greek bailout also supported prices.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures climbed to a near
two-month high on Friday on hopes that Greece will soon secure a
bailout package, while dry weather fears in soy-producing South
America also provided support.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0116 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190
USD/JPY 79.56 -0.06% -0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1735.96 0.74% 12.770
US CRUDE 104.95 1.66% 1.710
DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79
ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,000 rupiah)
(Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati)