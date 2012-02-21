JAKARTA Feb 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

- EXPRESS GROUP AIMS FOR IPO IN Q4

Taxi provider PT Express Trasindo Utama aims for an initial public offering (IPO) in the fourth quarter of 2012 to raise up to 500 billion rupiah to expand its fleet, said CEO Daniel Podiman.(Bisnis Indonesia)

- BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE 1.1 TRLN RPH BOND IN APRIL PT BCA Finance, a financing unit of PT Bank Central Asia , plans to issue 1.1 trillion rupiah of bond in April this year to boost capital and it has appointed Standard Chartered Bank, Bahana, HSBC, and OSK Nusadana as the underwriters, said CEO Roni Haslim. (Investor Daily).

* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.1 percent on Monday, leading by the nation's biggest lender by market value PT Bank Central Asia and PT Astra International .

* Asian stocks and the euro faltered on Tuesday, as a rally that had been driven by expectations of a second bailout package for Greece ran out of steam with a deal still not quite sealed.

* U.S. stocks edged higher on Friday, but investors stayed cautious before a long holiday weekend when hopes are set for Greece's bailout plan to be approved.

* Oil prices climbed to their highest in more than eight months on Monday, pushing Brent crude above $120 a barrel as Iran cut off oil exports to Britain and France while economic developments in Asia and Europe lifted riskier assets.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed off an eight-month high on Monday, as China's policy easing buoyed sentiment, while an improvement in demand prospects and technical outlook also provided support. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0127 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1361.23 0.23% 3.190 USD/JPY 79.75 0.14% 0.110 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.033 -- 0.033 SPOT GOLD 1735.25 0.10% 1.730 US CRUDE 104.83 1.54% 1.590 DOW JONES 12949.87 0.35% 45.79 ASIA ADRS 130.60 -0.14% -0.18 -------------------------------------------------------------

