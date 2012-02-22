JAKARTA Feb 22 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA TODAY (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- Panel Discussion on Labor Law and Labor Movement at Jakarta Foreign Correspondent Club 1000(0300)

- Financial Workshop at Finance Ministry 0900 (0200)

PRESS DIGEST

- TIGA PILAR TO BUILD RICE MILLS WORTH $180 MLN

Rice producer PT Tiga Pilar Sejahtera Food will spend $180 million to build 18 new rice mills over the next three years in Java that is expected to have a monthly capacity of 10,000 tonnes, said CFO Sjambiri Lioe. (Kontan)

- PP PLANS TO RAISE 250 BLN RPH OF BOND IN 2012

Construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan plans issuing bonds worth 250 billion rupiah to help repay its maturing debt this year, said a company director Betty Ariana. (Investor Daily)

- BIG DADDY AIMS TO RAISE 350 BLN RPH FROM IPO IN 2012

Music concert producer PT Prima Java Kreasi otherwise known as Big Daddy, aims for an initial public offering (IPO) this year to raise up to 350 billion rupiah to refinance its outstanding debt, said CEO Michael Rusli. (Bisnis Indonesia).

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index rose 0.57 percent on Tuesday, leading heavy equipment manufacturer PT United Tractors Tbk closed 0.8 percent up at record high of 29,950 rupiah after it unveiled plans to buy two coal mines in Kalimantan.

* Relief over a bailout for Greece proved fleeting for global markets, with Asian markets losing momentum on Wednesday as investors worried about the realities of Athens restructuring its debt, the fragility other euro zone states and rising oil prices.

* U.S. stocks ended little changed on Tuesday, paring gains after the Dow topped 13,000 for the first time since May 2008, and as higher oil prices damped prospects for the economy.

* Oil rose to a nine-month high on Tuesday after Greece received a financial bailout and top Asian consumers moved to cut crude purchases from Iran, following Western sanctions designed to limit the country's nuclear program.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures ended up on Tuesday after touching an eight-month high the previous day, supported by a Greek bailout deal and stronger demand prospects indicated by Malaysian export trends. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0138 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1362.21 0.07% 0.980 USD/JPY 79.82 0.15% 0.120 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0522 -- -0.009 SPOT GOLD 1754.54 -0.25% -4.450 US CRUDE 105.76 -0.46% -0.490 DOW JONES 12965.69 0.12% 15.82 ASIA ADRS 129.81 -0.60% -0.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

