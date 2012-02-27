JAKARTA Feb 27 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not verified these stories)

- AP I EYES ISSUING BONDS WORTH 3 TRLN RPH

State airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I is considering issuing 2 trillion rupiah in bonds, scheduled for the end of the year, said CEO Tommy Soetomo. He added that the money will be used to finance expansion of seven airports during the period of 2011-2014, that may need up to 6.02 trillion rupiah. The firm has appointed PT Danareksa Sekuritas as financial advisor for the plan. (Investor Daily p.6 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i4)

- IMPORTS OF FIVE PRODUCTS FALL 99 PCT IN JAN Y/Y

The trade ministry reported imports of five products -- including electronics, food and beverages, toys, footwear and clothes -- reached $3.77 million in January, down 99 percent from $311.35 million at the same period last year. (Investor Daily p.8)

- PLN 2011 NET PROFIT UP 11.5 PCT

State electricity firm PT PLN earned net profits of 11.7 trillion rupiah in 2011, an 11.5 percent increase from 10.1 trillion rupiah a year earlier, said Bambang Dwiyanto, the company's corporate communication officer. (Investor Daily p.9, Kontan p.14 & Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- YAMAHA EXPECTS TO PRODUCE 3.7 MLN UNITS IN 2012

Motorcycle manufacturer PT Yamaha Indonesia Motor Manufacturing expects to produce 3.7 million vehicles this year, up 500,000 units from a year earlier, due to strong domestic demand, CEO Dyonisius Beti said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- UNITED TRACTORS RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT OF 5.9 TRLN RPH

Indonesia-based heavy equipment manufacturer PT United Tractors Tbk booked net profit of 5.9 trillion rupiah in 2011, up about 52 percent from 3.87 trillion rupiah a year earlier as revenues rose 48 percent to 55 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

MARKET SNAPSHOTS

* Jakarta's Composite Index fell 1.6 percent on Friday to hit a near seven-week low after the central bank governor said inflation will rise above 5.5 percent this year if the government raises subsidised fuel prices by more than 1,000 rupiah ($0.11) a litre. Indonesia's largest lender Bank Mandiri fell 3.2 percent and auto assembler Astra International Tbk PT slid 3.7 percent.

* The euro gained broadly on Monday as signs of fresh steps from the Group of 20 major economies to contain the euro zone debt crisis boosted sentiment, but higher oil prices hurt stocks.

* The S&P 500 rose on Friday to close at the highest level since before the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008, continuing a pattern of steady gains on signs of U.S. economic recovery.

* Oil prices held near a 10-month high in early Asian trade on Monday due to supply concerns as tensions over Iran's disputed nuclear programme worsened, overshadowing fears of the global economy slowing down due to Europe's debt crisis.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures closed higher on Friday, although gains were capped as investors were wary that rising oil prices could hurt global economic growth and commodity demand. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0016 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.74 0.17% 2.280 USD/JPY 81.26 -0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9757 -- -0.002 SPOT GOLD 1773.59 -0.40% -7.150 US CRUDE 109.57 -0.18% -0.180 DOW JONES 12982.95 -0.01% -1.74 ASIA ADRS 131.11 0.71% 0.93 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

* Indonesia stocks........

* Southeast Asian stocks..

* Asian stocks preview....

* Asian currencies........

* U.S. stocks.............

* Oil prices..............

* Global markets..........

* Malaysian crude palm oil

* Indonesian palm oil.....

* Global economy..........

* Key Asian companies.....

* Key currencies..........

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9045.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Jakarta Bureau and Rin Hindryati; Editing by Richard Pullin)