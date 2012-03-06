JAKARTA, March 6 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT TO REVISE DOWN 2012 RICE PRODUCTION TARGET

The government will revise down its 2012 rice output target to 65-66 million tonnes from an earlier target of 72 million tonnes over concerns on higher land use conversion, disease and bad weather, said deputy agriculture minister Rusman Heriawan. (Investor Daily p.7)

- JAN-FEB CAR SALES UP 13 PCT Y/Y-ASSOC

Indonesia's domestic car sales from January to February rose 13 percent from a year earlier to 162,260 units, said Jongkie D Sugiarto, the chairman of Indonesia's Automotive Manufacturers Association (Gaikindo). Sales were led by Toyota with 39 percent of market share, followed by Daihatsu and Mitsubishi. (Investor Daily p.8)

- ASTRA HONDA SEEN MOTORCYCLE SALES IN Q1 UP 15 PCT Y/Y

Motorcycle manufacturer PT Astra Honda Motor sees sales in the first quarter this year reaching 1.14 million units, up 15 percent a year earlier, said CEO Yusuke Hori. (Investor Daily p.8 & Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- INDOSAT RECORDS 2011 NET PROFIT UP 20 PCT

State-owned international telephone operator PT Indosat Tbk reported net profit of 835 billion rupiah in 2011, up 29 percent from a year earlier, said CEO Harry Sasongko. (Investor Daily p.14 & Kontan 4)

- JAPANESE SHARP CORP TO BUILD SOLAR POWER PLANTS

Japan's Sharp Corporation is ready to produce solar power output of up to 100 megawatts in Indonesia by developing a number of power plants, said Kardaya Warnika, director general for renewable energy and energy conservation at the energy and mineral resources ministry. (Bisnis Indonesia p.9)

- BUMI RESOURCES SEES 2012 REVENUES AT $6.75 BLN

Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects revenues in 2012 will reach $6.75 billion, up 15 percent from last year's forecast of $5.85 billion, assuming average coal selling prices will reach $90 per tonne, said director Dileep Srivastava. It sees 2012 production reaching 75 million tonnes. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1)

- BERAU COAL SETS COUPON AT 7.875 PCT ON GLOBAL BOND

Coal miner PT Berau Coal Energy Tbk is considering setting a coupon at 7.875 percent on its 5-year global bond offer worth $500 million, said an unidentified market source. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market opened trade down 0.7 percent on Tuesday, having slipped 0.5 percent on Monday. Southeast Asian stock markets could see consolidation in the near term while China's lower annual growth target dampens the outlook of commodity demand, prompting profit-taking in shares in the sector, some brokers said.

* Asian shares and growth-linked currencies were under pressure on Tuesday as slowing economies in China and Europe and tension over Iran dampened sentiment, prompting investors to take profits from recent rallies that had been driven by ample liquidity.

* Oil prices edged up on Monday in tug-of-war trading as supply risks and tensions over Iran's nuclear program provided support, but concerns about global economic growth limited gains.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures slipped on Monday as traders await a key price outlook meeting in Kuala Lumpur this week at which analysts are expected to paint a bullish picture for the sector.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0222 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1364.33 -0.39% -5.300 USD/JPY 81.36 -0.2% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0034 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1705.09 -0.04% -0.700 US CRUDE 106.84 0.11% 0.120 DOW JONES 12962.81 -0.11% -14.76 ASIA ADRS 128.52 -1.37% -1.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

