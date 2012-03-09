HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb. 14 at 8:46 A.M. EST/1346 GMT
Feb 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
JAKARTA, March 9 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- CAR SALES IN MARCH SEEN UP 8 PCT M/M
Indonesia's domestic car sales are expected to reach around 90,000 units in March, up 8 percent from February due to an increase in production, said a director of Toyota Astra Motor, Joko Trisanyoto. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 REVENUE UP 15 PCT
PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, expects its 2012 full-year revenue to reach 7.5 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent compared to last year, assuming that Indonesia's economy grows at 6.5 percent, said director Setyadi Surya. (Investor Daily)
- UNITED TRACTORS JAN-FEB SALES DOWN 2 PCT Y/Y
PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, has sold 1,386 machines in the first two months of 2012, down 2 percent from the same period last year, said company executive Ari Setiawan. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent on Thursday as regional markets rebounded on upbeat U.S. economic data and hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap deal to avoid a default.
* Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.
* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.
* Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures extended gains on Thursday as investor sentiment brightened on hopes Greece would secure a debt swap deal to avoid a messy default, while promising U.S. jobs data also supported prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1365.91 0.98% 13.280 USD/JPY 81.58 0.01% 0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0174 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1699.99 0.04% 0.650 US CRUDE 106.66 0.08% 0.100 DOW JONES 12907.94 0.55% 70.61 ASIA ADRS 129.13 1.74% 2.21 -------------------------------------------------------------
* Major deals of interest. (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)
