- CAR SALES IN MARCH SEEN UP 8 PCT M/M

Indonesia's domestic car sales are expected to reach around 90,000 units in March, up 8 percent from February due to an increase in production, said a director of Toyota Astra Motor, Joko Trisanyoto. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- RAMAYANA SEES 2012 REVENUE UP 15 PCT

PT Ramayana Lestari Sentosa, a leading supermarket firm, expects its 2012 full-year revenue to reach 7.5 trillion rupiah, up 15 percent compared to last year, assuming that Indonesia's economy grows at 6.5 percent, said director Setyadi Surya. (Investor Daily)

- UNITED TRACTORS JAN-FEB SALES DOWN 2 PCT Y/Y

PT United Tractors, the nation's biggest heavy equipment provider, has sold 1,386 machines in the first two months of 2012, down 2 percent from the same period last year, said company executive Ari Setiawan. (Investor Daily)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent on Thursday as regional markets rebounded on upbeat U.S. economic data and hopes that Greece would pull off a bond swap deal to avoid a default.

* Asian shares rose on Friday, with Tokyo hitting a seven-month high, on signs Greece had successfully closed its bond swap offer for private creditors, although caution ahead of the release of U.S. employment data could check momentum.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, recovering most of the week's losses, after Greece moved closer to a bond swap with private creditors to avoid a messy default.

* Crude oil futures rose for a second day on Thursday as investors cheered progress on Greece's bond swap deal, which moved the beleaguered country nearer to unlocking funds it needs to avoid default.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures extended gains on Thursday as investor sentiment brightened on hopes Greece would secure a debt swap deal to avoid a messy default, while promising U.S. jobs data also supported prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0142 GMT ------------

