- MULTISTRADA AIMS TO BOOST TYRE OUTPUT NEXT YR

PT Multistrada Arah Sarana Tbk, Indonesia's second-largest tyre maker, plans to grow rubber on 1,200 hectares of land in Kalimantan between 2012 and 2013, with a total investment of 400 billion rupiah ($43.80 million), to boost tyre output, said corporate secretary Even Go. The firm sees its 2012 tyre production reaching 35,000 units per day and aims to boost annual output of car tyres to 10 million units and motorcycle tyres to 5 million units next year. (Kontan p.4 & Investor Daily p.13)

- MINING FIRMS TO BUILD 40 NICKEL SMELTERS IN 2 YRS

Mining firms plan to develop 40 nickel smelters in Sulawesi, Kalimantan and Maluku in the next one or two years with a total investment of around $500 million, said Shelby Ihsan Saleh, chairman of the Indonesian Nickel Association (ANI). He said all smelters would have a total capacity of up to 10 million tonnes per year. (Investor Daily p.8)

- ADHI KARYA RAISES BOND TARGET TO 1.5 TRLN RPH

State construction firm PT Adhi Karya Tbk plans to issue bonds of up to 1.5 trillion rupiah, above an earlier target of 1 trillion rupiah, and scheduled for July, said CEO Kiswodarmawan. The firm will use the 500 billion rupiah to pay debt and the remaining 1 trillion rupiah for expansion. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.6 percent on Friday, helped by selective buying in property and banking shares such as state PT Bank Mandiri Tbk, which gained 0.8 percent.

* Asian shares fell on Monday as investors paused to assess the effect of strong U.S. jobs data, which scaled back expectations for more easing ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting, while concerns over China's slowdown also weighed on sentiment.

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday as investors brushed off the technical default by Greece and focused instead on another strong monthly jobs report.

* Oil prices rose on Friday for a third straight day and also posted weekly gains as data showing rising U.S. employment countered pressure from a stronger dollar and fading euphoria from Greece's debt swap deal.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures hit their highest in nine months on Friday, buoyed by an improved global outlook and upbeat price forecasts for the edible oil from analysts at a key conference.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0017 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1370.87 0.36% 4.960 USD/JPY 82.38 -0.06% -0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0244 -- -0.005 SPOT GOLD 1710.59 0.15% 2.560 US CRUDE 107.06 -0.32% -0.350 DOW JONES 12922.02 0.11% 14.08 ASIA ADRS 130.08 0.74% 0.95 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,132.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)