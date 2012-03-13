JAKARTA, March 13 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- TOYOTA ASTRA TO ISSUE 1.5 TRLN RPH BOND IN H1
Financing firm PT Toyota Astra Financial Services, a joint
venture between PT Astra International Tbk and Toyota
Financial Services Corporation, has raised its bond issue target
to 1.5 trillion rupiah ($163.80 million), from 1 trillion
rupiah. The issue is scheduled for the first half of this year,
said Stefamis Yuniardhi, director at Fitch Ratings Indonesia.
(Investor Daily p.13)
- PP BOOKS 19 PCT RISE IN 2011 NET PROFITS
State construction firm PT Pembangunan Perumahan
booked net profits of 240.22 billion rupiah in 2011, up 19
percent from a year earlier. The firm also saw 2011 revenues
rose 41 percent to 6.2 trillion rupiah, mostly due to
construction services, said CEO Bambang Tri Wibowo. (Investor
Daily p.14)
- ALAM SUTERA SEES 2011 NET PROFITS JUMP 107 PCT
Property developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk reported
2011 net profits jumped 107 percent to 601.65 billion rupiah
from a year earlier, as sales rose 75 percent to 1.38 trillion
rupiah. (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m3)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market fell 0.11 percent on
Monday, and PT Astra International Tbk, Indonesia's
biggest firm by market value, lost 0.6 percent after a combined
1.5 percent gain in the past two sessions.
* The dollar hovered below an 11-month high against the yen
on Tuesday and regional shares edged higher, as investors
awaited policy decisions by the Bank of Japan and the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
* Defensive names rallied in an otherwise flat day for Wall
Street on Monday as investors paused after recent gains and
looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement.
* Oil prices fell on Monday on concerns about slowing growth
in China and recession in Italy, along with reduced fears of
immediate supply disruption because of tensions with Iran.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures eased on Monday, as weak
Chinese exports and a slightly bearish U.S. soybean report
offset the bullish sentiment that had propelled prices to
9-month highs last week.
-------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0028 GMT --------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1371.09 0.02% 0.220
USD/JPY 82.35 0.06% 0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0314 -- -0.005
SPOT GOLD 1700.05 0.06% 1.000
US CRUDE 106.51 0.16% 0.170
DOW JONES 12959.71 0.29% 37.69
ASIA ADRS 128.85 -0.95% -1.23
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)