JAKARTA, March 14 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- PAKUWON JATI TO SPLIT STOCK
Property developer PT Pakuwon Jati Tbk has won
shareholder approval to split its publicly-listed stock in a 1:4
ratio, scheduled to be done in June at the latest, said finance
director Minarto Basuki. (Investor Daily p.14, Bisnis Indonesia
p.m2 & Kontan p.4)
- PERSIB FC PLANS IPO WITHIN A YEAR
PT Persib Bandung Bermartabat, owner of Bandung-based soccer
club Persib, plans to release 45 percent of its enlarged capital
to the public within 12 months in an initial public offering,
said director Muhammad Farhan. The club will use the funds
raised from the IPO to develop club infrastructure and hire
world-class players. (Kontan p.1)
- BEKASI FAJAR SETS IPO PRICE AT 160-185 RPH/SHARE
Industrial estate developer PT Bekasi Fajar Industrial
Estate set an indicative range for its IPO price at 160 to 185
rupiah per share, said the CEO of Ciptadana Securities, the
company's underwriter. The firm earlier announced it will sell
1.76 billion shares and expects to raise up to 325.6 billion
rupiah ($35.56 million). (Kontan p.4 & Bisnis Indonesia p.m2)
- PELINDO I TO EXPAND SEAPORT IN SUMATRA, RIAU
State port operator PT Pelabuhan Indonesia I (Pelindo) plans to
spend 2.92 trillion rupiah to expand two container terminals in
Belawan, North Sumatra and Perawang, Riau, said director Bambang
Eka Cahyana. The firm expects the Belawan International
Container Terminal would be able to serve container ship that
has 2,000 TEUs capacity by 2015. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i4)
- BW PLANTATION TO ACQUIRE LAND IN KALIMANTAN
PT BW Plantation Tbk, a palm oil plantation firm,
plans to spend $18 million to acquire 11,000 hectares of land in
East Kalimantan to expand its total land bank, said Kelik
Irwantono, the company's corporate secretary. (Bisnis Indonesia
p.m1)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market rose 0.53 percent on
Tuesday, supported by PT Astra International Tbk, a
leading motorcycle dealer and a proxy of Indonesia's consumer
sector, which gained 1.2 percent.
* Asian shares rose on Wednesday as upbeat U.S. economic
data boosted investors' risk appetite, while reduced
expectations for further monetary easing from the Federal
Reserve underpinned the dollar.
* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with
Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the
bank announced it will raise its dividend.
* Brent crude prices settled at an 11-month high on Tuesday
as improving German economic sentiment, rising U.S. retail sales
and the U.S. central bank's reiteration that it plans to keep
interest rates low fueled optimism about growth.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up on Tuesday, as
traders bet energy markets would hold firm and eyed the outlook
for U.S. corn plantings, which could take more acreage from
soybeans and limit global edible oil supply this year.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0033 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1395.96 1.81 24.87
USD/JPY 83.16 0.33 0.27
US 10YR 2.12 -0.16 0.00
SPOT GOLD 1675.90 0.07 1.15
US CRUDE 106.69 -0.01 -0.01
DOW JONES 13177.68 1.68 217.97
ASIA ADRS 131.56 2.10 2.71
FTSE 100 5955.91 1.07 63.16
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,157.5 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)