JAKARTA, March 15 Following is a list of
events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from
newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- BCA FINANCE TO ISSUE 1 TRLN RPH BOND NEXT MONTH
PT BCA Finance, a unit of Indonesia's third largest
lender PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, will issue 1 trillion
rupiah ($109.05 million) of bonds next month, said CEO Roni
Haslim. The issue will be the first of its planned 3.5 trillion
rupiah bonds within two years, and the firm sees new financing
at 27 trillion rupiah this year, up 33 percent from last year.
(Bisnis Indonesia p.6)
- ANHUI CONCH TO BUILD CEMENT FACTORIES WORTH $1.15 BLN
Chinese state-owned Anhui Conch Cement Co Ltd is
ready to develop two cement factories, one in South Kalimantan
this year and one in West Papua next year, with a total
investment of up to $1.5 billion, said Huang Haisong, deputy
governor of Anhui province. Hong Kong-based financing firm
Prosperity Group will act as investment guarantor for the
project. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1 & Investor Daily p.10)
- BRIDGESTONE SEES 2012 TYRE OUTPUT UP 7 PCT
Leading tyre manufacturer PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia plans to
boost capacity at its two factories in Karawang and Bekasi to
produce an additional 3,000 units per day, said director Shinya
Hisada. The firm sees 2012 production at 48,000 units per day,
up 7 percent from last year, which represents 40 percent of
domestic market share. (Kontan p.13 & Investor Daily p.10)
- INCO SEES NICKEL OUTPUT FALL 25 PCT IN Q1
Nickel miner PT Vale Indonesia Tbk expects production
of nickel-in-matte in the first quarter to decline 25 percent as
one of its four furnace blasts exploded in December and has
stopped operation, said deputy CEO Bernardus Irmanto. The firm
is still optimistic that it can achieve its 2012 output target
of 72,000 tonnes, up 7.6 percent from last year. (Kontan p.13)
- ICBC, CBB TO DISBURSE LOAN TO KRAKATAU STEEL
Two Chinese lenders, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
(ICBC) and China Bohai Bank (CBB), are ready to
disburse loans totalling $275 million to state steel maker PT
Krakatau Steel Tbk, said Krakatau CEO Fazwar Bujang.
The loan agreements are expected to be signed this month when
President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono visits China on March 23.
(Investor Daily p.23)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market rose 1.1 percent on
Wednesday, the highest since Aug. 5, with leading vehicle
producer PT Astra International Tbk jumped 3.5
percent.
* Asian shares eased on Thursday on renewed concerns about
Chinese growth, but a brighter global economic outlook
underpinned the dollar and kept investor risk appetite intact,
reducing the appeal of safe-haven government debts.
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
* Oil futures dropped on Wednesday after data showed U.S.
crude stockpiles rose last week for the fourth time in a row and
the dollar strengthened, tempering investor appetite for riskier
assets.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures rose to a nine-month high
on Wednesday as recovering exports raised demand prospects for
the edible oil and upbeat U.S. economic data lifted investor
confidence.
----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0029 GMT ---------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1394.28 -0.12% -1.670
USD/JPY 83.93 0.3% 0.250
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.2848 -- 0.011
SPOT GOLD 1643.51 0.09% 1.410
US CRUDE 105.7 0.26% 0.270
DOW JONES 13194.10 0.12% 16.42
ASIA ADRS 130.05 -1.15% -1.51
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,170 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)