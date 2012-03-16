JAKARTA, March 16 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- FREEPORT TO INVEST $6 BLN UNTIL 2021 PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. mining giant Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, plans to invest at least $6 billion until 2021 and is considering releasing 9.36 percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO), said CEO Rozik B. Soetjipto. He expected a win-win solution in renegotiating its contract with the government that will expire at the latest in 2041. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)

- BP CONSIDERS BUILDING PETROCHEMICAL FACILITY IN WEST PAPUA British oil company BP Plc is interested in building an integrated petrochemical complex in West Papua, said Dedi Mulyadi, an official at the industry ministry. The firm is drafting a master plan that is expected to be completed in October. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)

- KRAKATAU STEEL 2011 NET PROFIT DOWN 4 PCT State steel maker PT Krakatau Steel Tbk reported its 2011 net profits down 4 percent to 1.02 trillion rupiah ($111.26 million) from a year earlier due to rising raw material prices, said finance director Sukandar. (Kontan p.5)

- ASTRA AGRO TO OPEN NEW PALM PLANTATION Oil palm plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk will open a new plantation covering more than 10,000 hectares in the eastern part of Indonesia to boost its crude palm oil output, said Tofan Mahdi, the company's head of public relation division. (Kontan p.17)

- BTN AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 2.36 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE State lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara Tbk expects to raise from 1.76 to 2.36 trillion rupiah in a rights issue scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, according to a document released by the state-owned enterprises ministry. (Investor Daily p.14)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesia's stock market fell 0.35 percent on Thursday after a rally in recent days, with shares of leading vehicle producer PT Astra International Tbk unchanged.

* Asian shares steadied on Friday and the dollar took a breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy may be picking up momentum underpinned investor sentiment.

* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year.

* Crude prices fell by $2 a barrel on Thursday after Reuters reported that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil reserves this year.

* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up to another nine-month high on Thursday, as strong export numbers painted a rosy demand outlook for the edible oil and as soybean supply fears in South America supported prices.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1402.6 0.6% 8.320 USD/JPY 83.44 -0.07% -0.060 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.283 -- 0.004 SPOT GOLD 1656.99 -0.04% -0.740 US CRUDE 105.52 0.39% 0.410 DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66 ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,167.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)