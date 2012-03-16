JAKARTA, March 16 Following is a list of
PRESS DIGEST
- FREEPORT TO INVEST $6 BLN UNTIL 2021
PT Freeport Indonesia, a unit of U.S. mining giant
Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc, plans to invest at
least $6 billion until 2021 and is considering releasing 9.36
percent of its shares in an initial public offering (IPO), said
CEO Rozik B. Soetjipto. He expected a win-win solution in
renegotiating its contract with the government that will expire
at the latest in 2041. (Bisnis Indonesia p.1)
- BP CONSIDERS BUILDING PETROCHEMICAL FACILITY IN WEST PAPUA
British oil company BP Plc is interested in building an
integrated petrochemical complex in West Papua, said Dedi
Mulyadi, an official at the industry ministry. The firm is
drafting a master plan that is expected to be completed in
October. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i1)
- KRAKATAU STEEL 2011 NET PROFIT DOWN 4 PCT
State steel maker PT Krakatau Steel Tbk reported its
2011 net profits down 4 percent to 1.02 trillion rupiah ($111.26
million) from a year earlier due to rising raw material prices,
said finance director Sukandar. (Kontan p.5)
- ASTRA AGRO TO OPEN NEW PALM PLANTATION
Oil palm plantation firm PT Astra Agro Lestari Tbk
will open a new plantation covering more than 10,000 hectares in
the eastern part of Indonesia to boost its crude palm oil
output, said Tofan Mahdi, the company's head of public relation
division. (Kontan p.17)
- BTN AIMS TO RAISE UP TO 2.36 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHTS ISSUE
State lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara Tbk expects to
raise from 1.76 to 2.36 trillion rupiah in a rights issue
scheduled for the fourth quarter of this year, according to a
document released by the state-owned enterprises ministry.
(Investor Daily p.14)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesia's stock market fell 0.35 percent on
Thursday after a rally in recent days, with shares of leading
vehicle producer PT Astra International Tbk unchanged.
* Asian shares steadied on Friday and the dollar took a
breather after its recent broad rally spurred some profit
taking, but a fresh batch of data suggesting the U.S. economy
may be picking up momentum underpinned investor sentiment.
* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since
the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the
upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this
year.
* Crude prices fell by $2 a barrel on Thursday after Reuters
reported that the United States and Britain were preparing a
release from strategic oil reserves this year.
* Malaysian crude palm oil futures edged up to another
nine-month high on Thursday, as strong export numbers painted a
rosy demand outlook for the edible oil and as soybean supply
fears in South America supported prices.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0032 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.6 0.6% 8.320
USD/JPY 83.44 -0.07% -0.060
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.283 -- 0.004
SPOT GOLD 1656.99 -0.04% -0.740
US CRUDE 105.52 0.39% 0.410
DOW JONES 13252.76 0.44% 58.66
ASIA ADRS 131.14 0.84% 1.09
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,167.5 rupiah)
