JAKARTA, April 30 Following is a list of events
in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
PRESS DIGEST
- GOVT SEES SLOWER EXPORT GROWTH IN Q2
The government sees total exports in the second quarter will
grow slower than the same period in 2011 as a result of a
weakening global economy, said deputy finance minister Mahendra
Siregar. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- CHINA'S SANY TO BUILD $200 MLN FACTORY
Chinese heavy equipment producer Sany Heavy Machinery expects to
build a factory worth $200 million in Cikarang, West Java, this
year or in early 2013 to supply demand for heavy equipment in
the region, said Dawson Zhu, the company's deputy general
manager.(Bisnis Indonesia)
- HERO SAYS Q1 REVENUE RISES 27 PCT
Retail company PT Hero Supermarket booked net profit in the
first quarter of 70.65 billion rupiah, up 27 percent from last
year as revenues rose 20 percent to 2.33 trillion rupiah.
(Bisnis Indonesia)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesian shares fell 0.39 on Friday as investors sold
banks on concerns about new bank ownership rules expected to be
issued on May.
* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best
weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from
Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced
confidence in corporate performance.
* Asian shares inched higher on Monday as
weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility
for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but trading
will likely be subdued with Japanese and Chinese markets closed.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday
as tight soybean supplies from Argentina trumped concerns
triggered by a Spanish debt downgrade, with traders awaiting
export data on Monday for more clues on price movements.
* Oil prices closed little changed on Friday after light,
tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the
Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered
concerns about economic growth.
* The Mexican peso rallied on Friday after the central bank
held its benchmark interest rate steady, giving Mexican assets
additional allure after heavy bets the bank would lower
borrowing costs.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0236 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380
USD/JPY 80.11 -0.2% -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003
SPOT GOLD 1663.79 0.09% 1.470
US CRUDE 104.73 -0.19% -0.200
DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69
ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and
Matthew Bigg)