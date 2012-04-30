JAKARTA, April 30 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST

- GOVT SEES SLOWER EXPORT GROWTH IN Q2 The government sees total exports in the second quarter will grow slower than the same period in 2011 as a result of a weakening global economy, said deputy finance minister Mahendra Siregar. (Bisnis Indonesia)

- CHINA'S SANY TO BUILD $200 MLN FACTORY Chinese heavy equipment producer Sany Heavy Machinery expects to build a factory worth $200 million in Cikarang, West Java, this year or in early 2013 to supply demand for heavy equipment in the region, said Dawson Zhu, the company's deputy general manager.(Bisnis Indonesia)

- HERO SAYS Q1 REVENUE RISES 27 PCT

Retail company PT Hero Supermarket booked net profit in the first quarter of 70.65 billion rupiah, up 27 percent from last year as revenues rose 20 percent to 2.33 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* U.S. stocks advanced on Friday and posted their best weekly gains in a month as stronger-than-expected earnings from Amazon.com and Expedia Inc reinforced confidence in corporate performance.

* Asian shares inched higher on Monday as weaker-than-expected U.S. growth data left open the possibility for more monetary stimulus from the Federal Reserve, but trading will likely be subdued with Japanese and Chinese markets closed.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly higher on Friday as tight soybean supplies from Argentina trumped concerns triggered by a Spanish debt downgrade, with traders awaiting export data on Monday for more clues on price movements.

* Oil prices closed little changed on Friday after light, tug-of-war trading, as hopes for additional easing by the Federal Reserve to boost a sputtering U.S. recovery countered concerns about economic growth.

* The Mexican peso rallied on Friday after the central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady, giving Mexican assets additional allure after heavy bets the bank would lower borrowing costs.

* Indonesian shares fell on Friday as investors sold banks on concerns about new bank ownership rules while other markets in the region reversed early gains to end lower amid euro zone debt concerns.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0236 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1403.36 0.24% 3.380 USD/JPY 80.11 -0.2% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.933 -- -0.003 SPOT GOLD 1663.79 0.09% 1.470 US CRUDE 104.73 -0.19% -0.200 DOW JONES 13228.31 0.18% 23.69 ASIA ADRS 127.55 0.43% 0.55 -------------------------------------------------------------

(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Matthew Bigg)