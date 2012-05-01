JAKARTA May 1 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- Tens of thousands of workers are expected to rally in the capital for May Day.

- Indonesia's statistics bureau will announce April inflation data at 11 a.m. (0400 GMT)

- Indonesia's finance ministry is set to announce an indicative target for a sukuk auction on May 8.

PRESS DIGEST

- ACE HARDWARE PLANS TO OPEN 15 NEW OUTLETS IN 2012

PT Ace Hardware, a home appliance retailer, plans to open 15 new outlets this year and it expects a 10 percent rise in net profit in 2012 compared to a year earlier, said Helen Tanzil, the company's corporate secretary.(Kontan)

- GLOBAL MEDIACOM PLANS 1.7 TRLN SHARE BUYBACK

PT Global Mediacom, a media holding firm, plans to launch a 1.7 trillion rupiah ($184.97 million) share buyback from the market over the next 18 months, said Hary Tanoesudibjo, Global Mediacom's CEO. (Bisnis Indonesia)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesian shares rose 0.4 on Monday despite PT Bank Danamon declined 5 percent as investors concern that the acquisition plan by the Singapore's DBS Group Holding to buy Danamon may be delayed because a new bank ownership rules expected to be issued on May.

* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the euro zone.

* Global shares edged lower Monday, posting their first monthly loss this year as Spain sank into recession and the U.S. economy showed signs of slowing.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as slower U.S. growth raised fears of a weaker global economic outlook, although losses were limited by strong export numbers and tight global oilseed supply.

* Oil prices edged lower on Monday in tug-of-war trading as Spain's fall into recession and slowing U.S. Midwestern business activity countered supportive expectations for more Federal Reserve action to stimulate a sluggish U.S. economy.

* Latin American currencies weakened on Monday against the U.S. dollar on concerns about growth in the United States and Europe and fears U.S.-China political and trade talks could derail.

* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Monday tracking gains elsewhere in Asia, with Thai shares climbing to a new 16-year high as better-than-expected bank earnings attracted buyers.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1397.91 -0.39% -5.450 USD/JPY 79.88 0.1% 0.080 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9243 -- 0.005 SPOT GOLD 1666.2 0.13% 2.120 US CRUDE 104.8 -0.07% -0.070 DOW JONES 13213.63 -0.11% -14.68 ASIA ADRS 126.76 -0.62% -0.79 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,190.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Matthew Bigg)