JAKARTA May 2 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)

- The finance ministry will hold a debt auction aiming to raise 6 trillion rupiah ($652.71 million). It will offer five-year, 10-year and 20-year bonds as well as one-year T-bills.

PRESS DIGEST

- DOMESTIC TYRE SALES DOWN 3 PCT IN Q1

Indonesia's tyre sales fell 3 percent in the first quarter of this year to 12.49 million units compared to the same period last year as export demand weakened, said Aziz Pane, the chairman of Indonesia's tyre producers association. (Investor Daily)

- NIPPON INDOSARI TO BUILD TWO FACTORIES IN H2

Bread maker PT Nippon Indosari Corporindo plans to build two factories in the second half of this year for additional production of up to 1.4 million slices per day by 2013, said the firm's operation director Yusuf Hady. (Kontan)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Indonesian shares rose 0.34 on Tuesday led by banking stocks as Bank Rakyat Indonesia top the turnover while property developer Sentul City down 4.76 percent lead the volume.

* The Dow closed at its highest level in more than four years on Tuesday after U.S. manufacturing expanded at a faster pace than expected in April, easing jitters about a slowdown in the economic recovery.

* Asian shares edged higher and the dollar recovered against the yen on Wednesday after strong U.S. factory activity data eased concerns about a loss of momentum in the world's biggest economy.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Monday as slower U.S. growth raised fears of a weaker global economic outlook, although losses were limited by strong export numbers and tight global oilseed supply.

* Oil prices turned higher on T uesday after data showing the U.S. manufacturing sector expanded in April at its fastest pace in 10 months eased concerns about slowing economic growth.

* The Romanian leu fell to record lows for a second day in holiday-thinned trade on Tuesday, bucking the trend for broadly steady emerging currencies due to worries its international aid deal following the collapse of its government. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0149 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1405.82 0.57% 7.910 USD/JPY 80.13 0.09% 0.070 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.947 -- 0.002 SPOT GOLD 1658.29 -0.20% -3.240 US CRUDE 105.81 -0.33% -0.350 DOW JONES 13279.32 0.50% 65.69 ASIA ADRS 126.45 -0.24% -0.31 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,192.5 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and Matthew Bigg)