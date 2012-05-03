JAKARTA May 3 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (LOCAL TIME/GMT)
- CEO Mining Gathering and Conference 2012
The Indonesian Mining Services Association (ASPINDO) is
staging a conference with the theme "Reframing Indonesian Mining
Development Program for National Prosperity" at the Jakarta
International Expo.
PRESS DIGEST
- DOMESTIC ELECTRONIC SALES RISES 22 PCT IN Q1-ASSOC
Indonesia's electronic goods sales reached 6.7 trillion
rupiah ($728.42 million) in the first quarter, jumping 22
percent from the same period last year as demand continued to
rise, said Yeane Keet, an executive at the Indonesia's
Electronic Association. (Investor Daily)
- BHAKTI INVESTAMA AIMS TO BUY A BANK IN 2012
Investment company PT Bhakti Investama, plans to
acquire a mid-sized commercial bank in the second half of this
year as it aims to enter banking sector and has allocated 1
trillion rupiah for the plan, said director Dharma
Putra.(Investor Daily)
- BW PLANTATION TO BUY 50,000 HECTARES OF NEW LAND
Palm oil planter, PT BW Plantation plans to buy up
to 50,000 hectares of land in Kalimantan island this year in
order to expand its palm oil operation, said the company CEO
Abdul Halim Ashari. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Indonesian shares rose 0.56 on Wednesday led by banking
stocks as Bank Rakyat Indonesia top the turnover while
property developer Sentul City up 1.67 percent lead
the volume.
* The S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower on Wednesday as data
showed that private sector hiring fell far more than expected in
April, sparking concerns that Friday's U.S. jobs report will
also disappoint investors.
* Asian shares slipped on Thursday and the euro wallowed
near a two-week low after disappointing data from both sides of
the Atlantic rekindled concerns about the strength of the global
economic recovery.
* Crude oil futures fell on Wednesday, as U.S. crude
inventories soared to their highest level in more than 20 years
after rising for the sixth straight week last week and
employment dipped in the United States and Europe, dimming the
outlook for oil demand.
* Latin American currencies weakened against the dollar on
Wednesday as signs of Europe's eroding job market and weak
manufacturing sector darkened the outlook for a global
recovery.
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets rose on Wednesday, with
benchmark indexes in the Philippines and Indonesia rising to
all-time highs, as strong U.S. economic data boosted investor
appetite for risky assets, particluarly the region's energy and
commodities stocks.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0152 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1402.31 -0.25% -3.510
USD/JPY 80.14 0.02% 0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9277 -- 0.000
SPOT GOLD 1651.15 -0.09% -1.480
US CRUDE 105.14 -0.08% -0.060
DOW JONES 13268.57 -0.08% -10.75
ASIA ADRS 126.16 -0.23% -0.29
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,198 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul and
Matthew Bigg)