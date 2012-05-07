JAKARTA, May 7 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- The statistics bureau is to release Q1 data including gross domestic product and unemployment. 1100 (0400)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- BUMI RESOURCES EXPECTS Q1 SALES OF $1.4 BLN

Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk expects sales in the first quarter of this year at $1.4 billion, up 16 percent from $1.2 billion a year ago, driven by increasing volumes and average selling prices, said Dileep Srivastava, a director. (Investor Daily p.13)

- PLN TO ISSUE GLOBAL BONDS WORTH $2 BLN

State-controlled utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara plans to issue global bonds worth $2 billion with the first issuance expected in the second quarter to finance its capital expenditure this year, said Bambang Dwiyanto, the firm's corporate communication officer. (Investor Daily p.13)

- SAMSUNG C&T CORP MULLS TOLL ROAD IN KALIMANTAN

South Korea's Samsung C&T Corp has expressed interest to build a 99 kilometer toll road from Balikpapan to Samarinda in east Kalimantan, said Yadi Sabiannoor, head of the regional investment coordinating board (BKPM).

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* The Jakarta composite index fell 0.17 percent on Friday, following its peers in the region due to caution ahead of U.S. jobs data. Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday.

* U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on Friday after a disappointing jobs report underlined concerns the economic recovery may be slowing.

* Risk assets fell broadly on Monday after elections in Greece and France fuelled questions about whether struggling euro zone economies will continue to pursue austerity measures which are seen by markets as crucial to resolving the bloc's debt crisis.

* U.S. crude futures ended nearly 4 percent lower on Friday as data showing weakening job additions in the United States added to concerns about slowing economic growth.

* Yields on Brazilian interest rate futures sank on Friday after the government moved to cut the local savings rate, bolstering bets the central bank will slash borrowing costs to a historic low..

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended lower on Friday, touching a six-week low at 3,335 ringgit, the steepest weekly loss since November, as investors remain worried about the health of the global economy.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0013 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1369.1 -1.61% -22.470 USD/JPY 79.88 0.16% 0.130 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.842 -- -0.037 SPOT GOLD 1640.29 -0.11% -1.760 US CRUDE 96.37 -2.15% -2.120 DOW JONES 13038.27 -1.27% -168.32 ASIA ADRS 123.29 -1.23% -1.53 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,190 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)