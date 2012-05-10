JAKARTA, May 10 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono is to give a statement on a Russian Sukhoi passenger plane carrying 50 people missing since Wednesday. 9 a.m (0200)

- Bank Indonesia will announce its benchmark policy rate. 1200 (0500)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- MEDCO ENERGI TO ISSUE $450 MLN WORTH OF BONDS

Oil and gas company PT Medco Energi Internasional Tbk plans to issue bonds worth $450 million this year in several currencies including Chinese renmimbi, Indonesian rupiah, Singapore dollars and US dollars, said finance director Syamsurizal Munaf. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m1 and Jakarta Post p.13)

- COAL OUTPUT AT 95 MLN TONNES IN Q1 - ASSOC

Indonesia's coal output in the first quarter was 95 million tonnes or 25 percent of this year's target 390 million tonnes, said Supriatna Sahala, executive director of Indonesia coal mining association (APBI). (Investor Daily p.9)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as Asian investors continued to worry over political disarray in Greece and the euro zone's debt problems. The Jakarta composite index fell 1.24 percent

* U.S. stocks fell for the fifth day in six on Wednesday as investors kept their focus on turmoil in Europe, but news that Greece will receive its latest debt bailout payment helped cut losses late in the session.

* Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session onThursday, with sentiment taking a further hit from mounting worries about the health of Spanish banks while deepening political chaos in Greece seemed to put it at risk of insolvency and a euro exit.

* U.S. crude futures dipped on Wednesday, in choppy trading on the way to a sixth straight lower close, but settled well above its intraday low as falling fuel stocks and technical support at the 200-day moving average countered pressure from rising crude oil inventories.

* Latin American currencies weakened on Wednesday for the second straight session as growing concerns about Spanish banks added to the perception that Europe's debt crisis had taken a turn for the worse after weekend elections in Greece and France.

* Malaysian palm oil futures closed lower on Wednesday as heightened political risk in Europe raised concerns about demand and deterred traders who remained sidelined ahead of a slew of industry data due to be released the following day.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1354.58 -0.67 -9.14 USD/JPY 79.71 0.08 0.06 US 10YR 1.85 1.39 0.03 SPOT GOLD 1590.55 0.01 0.10 US CRUDE 96.64 -0.18 -0.17 DOW JONES 12835.06 -0.75 -97.03 ASIA ADRS 121.23 -0.28 -0.34 FTSE 100 5530.05 -0.44 -24.50

($1 = 9,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana and Matthew Bigg)