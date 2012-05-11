JAKARTA, May 11 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- Russia deputy minister of industry and trade Yury Slyusar is to give a statement to press on the crash of a Russian Sukhoi passenger plane carrying 45 people. 2 p.m (0700)

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- BUMI RESOURCES SEES 2012 COAL SALES AT $6.75 BLN

Coal miner PT Bumi Resources Tbk sees coal sales in this year rose at $6.75 billion as sales volumes are expected to rise 18.5 percent from a year ago, said director Dileep Srivastava. (Investor Daily p.14)

- INDO TAMBANGRAYA Q1 NET PROFIT RISES 30.7 PCT

Coal miner PT Indo Tambangraya Megah Tbk booked a net profit worth $124.5 million in the first quarter, up 30.7 percent from a year ago due to higher revenue. (Kontan p.4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Most of Southeast Asian stocks recouped early losses on Thursday amid concerns over debt problems in Europe. The Jakarta composite index rose 0.11 percent.

* U.S. stock index futures fell sharply on Thursday evening as JPMorgan Chase & Co stunned investors with news that its chief investment office had incurred "significant mark-to-market losses" that it said could "easily get worse."

* Asian shares retreated on Friday, spooked by JPMorgan's $2 billion huge loss from a failed hedging strategy, with investors warily watching political turmoil in the euro zone as they await new Chinese data for clues on its growth outlook.

* U.S. crude edged up on Thursday, snapping a string of six lower settlements, as supportive labor and trade data from the United States and a weaker dollar countered disappointing Chinese trade data and rising OPEC production.

* Latin American currencies gained on Thursday after Spain took over one of its largest banks and Greece secured bailout funds, easing fears of a flare up in the euro zone debt crisis.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up on Thursday, as traders bet on lower palm oil stocks, although gains were capped by lingering euro zone fears and slower exports of the edible oil this month.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0010 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1357.99 0.25 3.410 USD/JPY 79.86 -0 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8583 -- -0.016 SPOT GOLD 1592.45 -0.08 -1.280 US CRUDE 96.16 -0.95 -0.920 DOW JONES 12855.04 0.16 19.98 ASIA ADRS 121.48 0.21 0.25 -------------------------------------------------------------

LATEST STORIES ON:

($1 = 9,230 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Rieka Rahadiana)