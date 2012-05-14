JAKARTA May 14 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- North Korean Parliament Chief Kim Jong Nam visits
Indonesia.
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- SUGIH ENERGY TO SPEND 2.07 TRLN RPH FOR MINE BUY
Oil and gas firm PT Sugih Energy Tbk plans to
acquire oil and gas blocks in Sumatera worth up to 2.07 trillion
rupiah ($225.24 million), said a firm director Andhika
Anindyaguna. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- HINO TO SPEND $100 MLN FOR EXPANSION
Truck manufacturer PT Hino Motors Sales Indonesia plans to
spend $100 million to expand its manufacturing facilities,
aiming to achieve its 2012 sales target of 35,000 units and
50,000 units in 2015, said CEO Toshiro Mizutani. (Bisnis
Indonesia p.i8)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Most Southeast Asian stock markets fell on Friday on
continued euro zone political turmoil and weak economic data
from China that led investors to sell commodity-related shares.
The Jakarta composite index fell 0.47 percent.
* Shares of U.S. banks slumped on Friday after JPMorgan
Chase said it lost billions on bad trades, but the
overall market ended only modestly lower, thanks to gains in
technology shares.
* Asian shares eased on Monday as investors saw more reasons
to cut risk after talks in Greece to form a new government
failed, a German vote pointed to growing opposition to austerity
steps and China took further steps to support its fragile
growth.
* U.S. crude oil futures fell nearly 1 percent on Friday, as
weaker industrial growth in China and persistent euro zone
worries clouded the oil demand outlook.
* The currencies of Mexico and Brazil logged weekly losses
on Friday as investors fretted about turmoil in Greece and the
possibility the country could exit the euro.
* Malaysian palm oil futures slipped to a 9-week low on
Friday before ending more than 2 percent lower as political
uncertainty in the euro zone and weak industrial production data
in China weighed on the demand outlook for the edible oil.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0237 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1353.39 -0.34% -4.600
USD/JPY 80.03 0.09% 0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8238 -- -0.017
SPOT GOLD 1581.9 0.23% 3.600
US CRUDE 95.32 -0.84% -0.810
DOW JONES 12820.60 -0.27% -34.44
ASIA ADRS 120.36 -0.92% -1.12
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,190 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)