(Take out the word hold from the headline)
JAKARTA May 15 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- North Korean parliament chief Kim Jong Nam visits
Indonesia.
- Annual shareholders meeting of TV Broadcaster PT Indosiar
Karya Media at (0700)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- PGN INCREASES GAS SALES 49 PCT IN WEST JAVA AREA
Gas distributor PT Perusahaan Gas Negara said it
has increased its gas sales price to $10.12 per million British
thermal units (mmbtu), a 48.8 percent jump above the previous
price, from early this month as gas producers have increased
their selling price, said Heri Yusup, the company's corporate
secretary.(Investor Daily)
- INDOSAT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 3 TRLN RPH BONDS IN 2012
Phone operator PT Indosat plans to issue up to 3
trillion rupiah ($324.85 million) of bonds this month or early
June to refinance some of its debt, said finance director Curt
Stefan Carlsson. (Investor Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Southeast Asian stocks fell on Monday, with Thailand's
main index posting its biggest daily loss in seven months, as
uncertainty over the impact of a potential Greek exit from the
euro drove a rush to safety by investors, with a rout in oil
markets prompting selling in energy related shares.
* U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors dealt with the
one-two punch of worsening political upheaval in the euro zone
and the possibility that China's economy may be softening more
than previously thought.
* Shares fell on Tuesday as investors liquidated riskier
assets and sought refuge from the political turmoil fuelling
fears of Greece's exit from the euro and threatening to ruin any
progress made so far to solve the euro zone debt crisis.
* Oil prices fell on Monday as Greece's inability to form a
coalition government and concerns about a slowing Chinese
economy fed worries about the outlook for petroleum demand.
* Latin American currencies tumbled o n M onday, with the
Brazilian real slumping to a nearly three-year low as fears
Greece could exit the euro zone hammered riskier assets and
raised concerns the region's central banks could fight
back.
* Malaysian palm oil futures suffered their sharpest fall in
more than a year on Monday, closing at a three-month low as
failed talks to form a new Greek government heightened fears
about the euro zone's debt crisis.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0240 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1338.35 -1.11% -15.040
USD/JPY 79.84 -0.01% -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7671 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1553.76 -0.19% -2.890
US CRUDE 94.28 -0.53% -0.500
DOW JONES 12695.35 -0.98% -125.25
ASIA ADRS 118.51 -1.54% -1.85
-------------------------------------------------------------
* For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on
LATEST STORIES ON:
* Indonesia stocks........
* Southeast Asian stocks..
* Asian stocks preview....
* Asian currencies........
* U.S. stocks.............
* Oil prices..............
* Global markets..........
* Malaysian crude palm oil
* Indonesian palm oil.....
* Global economy..........
* Key Asian companies.....
* Key currencies..........
* Major deals of interest.
($1 = 9,235 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)