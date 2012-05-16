JAKARTA May 16 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono to give speech in the
opening of National Coordination Meeting on Inflation Management
Team.
- Annual shareholders meeting of local retailer PT Ace
Hardware at (0300)
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- FIF REVISES DOWN FINANCING TARGET IN 2012
Motorbike financing firm PT Federal International Finance, a
unit of Astra International, revised down its new
financing target to 16.49 trillion rupiah ($1.78 billion) in
2012 from the earlier target of 22.3 trillion rupiah due to
concern on the government's minimum down payment policy, said
CEO Suhartono. (Bisnis Indonesia)
- KRAKATAU STEEL TO SET UP COAL UNIT IN THIS YEAR
Steelmaker PT Krakatau Steel plans to set up a new
coal unit in July this year as it aims to secure coal supply for
the company's factories, said CEO Fazwar Bujang. (Investor
Daily)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Stocks in Singapore and Thailand pushed higher on
Tuesday, with beaten down commmodities-related shares
rebounding, as strong growth in Germany spurred late buying and
eased worries over the political turmoil in Greece and the euro
debt problems.
* U.S. stocks fell for the eighth day in the past 10 on
Tuesday as uncertainty stemming from the political stalemate in
Greece gave investors another reason to be cautious and sellers
came out in force late in the session.
* Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Greece failed to form
a government, setting the stage for a June election that could
raise the risk of Athens abandoning the euro and deepening the
euro zone's debt crisis.
* Brent oil edged higher on Tuesday, snapping three days of
declines and lifting its premium to slumping U.S. crude back
above $18 a barrel, as supportive German economic growth helped
counter political turmoil in Greece.
* Latin American currencies weakened on Tuesday with
Brazil's real closing at a near three-year low, fueling
speculation the country's bank could soon intervene.
* Malaysian palm oil futures rebounded on Tuesday, supported
by bargain hunting after prices fell to a three-month low in the
previous session, although concerns remained that demand could
be hit if Greece exits the euro zone.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0216 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1330.66 -0.57% -7.690
USD/JPY 80.38 0.24% 0.190
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7688 -- -0.002
SPOT GOLD 1541.06 -0.20% -3.040
US CRUDE 92.95 -1.10% -1.030
DOW JONES 12632.00 -0.50% -63.35
ASIA ADRS 117.13 -1.16% -1.38
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9,240 rupiah)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Janeman Latul)