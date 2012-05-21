JAKARTA May 21 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)

- Prosecutors to read their sentence demand in trial against Islamic militant Umar Patek

- The central bank is due to announce broad money supply for March

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- BTN EYES COUPON AT 7.9 PCT ON 2 TRLN RPH DEBT

Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara is considering setting a coupon at around 7.9 percent on its 10-year bond offer worth 2 trillion rupiah, said CEO Iqbal Latanro, adding that its bond offering is oversubscribed by 1.3 times to 2.6 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4)

- MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2012 REVISED DOWN AT 8.4 MLN UNITS---ASSOC

The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) has revised down its 2012 domestic motorcycle sales forecast to about 8.4 million units from 9 million units, due to slowing domestic demand, chairman Gunadi Sindhunuwinata said. He added that sales could drop even further to 6.3 million units after the government imposed a minimum down payment for automotive loans at 25-30 percent next month. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)

- PLN MAY ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $1 BLN IN H1

State-controlled utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara is considering issuing global bonds worth $1 billion in the first half of this year to finance its capital expenditure, CEO Nur Pamudji said. The firm plans to spend $400 million on capital expenditure this year to finance solar power plant projects. (Investor Daily p.13)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Southeast Asian stock markets extended their losses on Friday, with Philippine shares sliding almost 3 percent, as escalating problems in Europe made investors head for the exits.

* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.

* Markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders calling for Greece to stay in the euro zone and for Europe to balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take risks before Greek elections next month.

* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a 2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in focus.

* The Brazilian real slumped more than 2 percent at one point on Friday, causing the central bank to intervene in the foreign exchange market with a sale of currency swaps for the first time in nearly seven months.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday after hitting a near 5-month low, as lingering worries over Greece's potential exit from the euro zone dampened investors' risk appetite.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1295.22 -0.74% -9.640 USD/JPY 79.13 -0.04% -0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7363 -- 0.014 SPOT GOLD 1596.63 0.29% 4.630 US CRUDE 91.53 0.05% 0.050 DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11 ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73 -------------------------------------------------------------

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9242.0000 Indonesian rupiahs) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)