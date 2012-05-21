JAKARTA May 21 Following is a list of events in
Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and
factors that may influence financial markets.
WHAT'S HAPPENING IN INDONESIA (GMT)
- Prosecutors to read their sentence demand in trial against
Islamic militant Umar Patek
- The central bank is due to announce broad money supply for
March
PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)
- BTN EYES COUPON AT 7.9 PCT ON 2 TRLN RPH DEBT
Indonesian state-controlled lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara
is considering setting a coupon at around 7.9 percent
on its 10-year bond offer worth 2 trillion rupiah, said CEO
Iqbal Latanro, adding that its bond offering is oversubscribed
by 1.3 times to 2.6 trillion rupiah. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4)
- MOTORCYCLE SALES IN 2012 REVISED DOWN AT 8.4 MLN
UNITS---ASSOC
The Indonesian Motorcycle Industry Association (AISI) has
revised down its 2012 domestic motorcycle sales forecast to
about 8.4 million units from 9 million units, due to slowing
domestic demand, chairman Gunadi Sindhunuwinata said. He added
that sales could drop even further to 6.3 million units after
the government imposed a minimum down payment for automotive
loans at 25-30 percent next month. (Bisnis Indonesia p.i8)
- PLN MAY ISSUE GLOBAL BOND WORTH $1 BLN IN H1
State-controlled utility firm PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara
is considering issuing global bonds worth $1 billion
in the first half of this year to finance its capital
expenditure, CEO Nur Pamudji said. The firm plans to spend $400
million on capital expenditure this year to finance solar power
plant projects. (Investor Daily p.13)
MARKET SNAPSHOT
* Southeast Asian stock markets extended their losses on
Friday, with Philippine shares sliding almost 3 percent, as
escalating problems in Europe made investors head for the exits.
* U.S. stocks fell on Friday after a sloppy debut by
Facebook Inc spoiled hopes that a spectacular open for
the most-anticipated stock sale in years would brighten the mood
in what has been a gloomy month for equity markets.
* Markets remained cautious on Monday despite world leaders
calling for Greece to stay in the euro zone and for Europe to
balance austerity with growth, with investors unwilling to take
risks before Greek elections next month.
* Oil prices fell on Friday in tug-of-war trading, posting a
2012 low and a third straight weekly loss as debt problems in
Greece and Spain kept concerns about the euro zone economy in
focus.
* The Brazilian real slumped more than 2 percent at one
point on Friday, causing the central bank to intervene in the
foreign exchange market with a sale of currency swaps for the
first time in nearly seven months.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended almost flat on Friday
after hitting a near 5-month low, as lingering worries over
Greece's potential exit from the euro zone dampened investors'
risk appetite.
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 0017 GMT ------------
INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1295.22 -0.74% -9.640
USD/JPY 79.13 -0.04% -0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7363 -- 0.014
SPOT GOLD 1596.63 0.29% 4.630
US CRUDE 91.53 0.05% 0.050
DOW JONES 12369.38 -0.59% -73.11
ASIA ADRS 112.78 -1.51% -1.73
-------------------------------------------------------------
($1 = 9242.0000 Indonesian rupiahs)
(Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Michael Taylor)