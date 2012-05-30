JAKARTA, May 30 Following is a list of events in Indonesia as well as business highlights from newspapers and factors that may influence financial markets.

PRESS DIGEST (Reuters has not confirmed these stories)

- SEMEN GRESIK TO ACQUIRE FIRM IN VIETNAM

State cement producer PT Semen Gresik plans to spend $400 million to acquire a cement company in Vietnam, said CEO Dwi Soetjipto, adding it expects to complete the deal in July 2012. (Investor Daily p.13)

- BANK KESAWAN TO RAISE $125 MLN FROM RIGHTS ISSUE IN 2013

Lender PT Bank QNB Kesawan plans to raise $125 million in a rights issue in 2013 to increase its capital, said CEO Madi D Lazuardi. (Investor Daily p.22)

- BTN AIMS TO RAISE 3 TRLN RPH FROM RIGHS ISSUE IN H2

State lender PT Bank Tabungan Negara plans to raise up to 3 trillion rupiah ($319.32 million) from a rights issue, releasing 10 percent of its shares and scheduled for the second half of 2012, a source said.

The firm has appointed local and foreign securities firms as underwriters, the source said. (Bisnis Indonesia p.m4)

MARKET SNAPSHOT

* Most Southeast Asian stocks ended firmer on Tuesday on hopes that China might launch spending measures to boost growth, but trading volumes and gains were capped as concerns over a euro zone recovery flared after a surge in Spanish borrowing.

* U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as signs Greece would stay in the euro zone were enough to spark buying in what has been a weak month for equities, while Facebook plumbed new lows on high volume.

* Asian shares slipped on Wednesday, hurt by fears that Spain's banking woes will push up the country's borrowing costs to unsustainable levels although falls were limited on hopes that Greece would stay in the euro zone and for China stimulus steps.

* Oil prices fell on Tuesday in choppy trading, faltering after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating sent the euro to nearly a two-year low against the dollar.

* The Brazilian currency fell on Tuesday as the market tested the central bank's resolve to defend the real, while gains in other Latin American markets looked vulnerable to worries about Europe's debt troubles.

* Malaysian palm oil futures climbed to a near two-week high on Tuesday as investors cited a rebound from a sell-off on the euro zone debt crisis, while expectations of dry weather conditions in soybean-growing regions in the United States also supported price.

----------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0007 GMT ---------------

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1332.42 1.11 14.600 USD/JPY 79.5 -0.03 -0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.7345 -- -0.014 SPOT GOLD 1553.09 -0.09 -1.450 US CRUDE 90.76 0.00 0.000 DOW JONES 12580.69 1.01 125.86 ASIA ADRS 113.95 2.00 2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * For an outlook of Asian stock trading, click on

* Major deals of interest. ($1 = 9,395 rupiah) (Reporting by Rin Hindryati; Editing by Matthew Bigg)